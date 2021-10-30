Vikings head to state for 21st straight year

McKinney said the Vikings just needed to relax after that happened.

“We just needed to take a deep breath and just move on from it,” she said. “We just needed to come together as a team after that moment.”

The Huskies had a two-point lead in the second before the Vikings took control. Whitney Loman had a block and two kills that helped Northwest get out to a 22-17 lead before holding off Aurora to take the second set.

After Northwest pulled away to take the third set, it appeared it was on its way after taking an 18-14 lead in the fourth.

But Aurora had other ideas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Huskies rallied back to take a 21-20 lead with Jones coming up with four kills in that run.

However, a service error gave serve back to Northwest. The Vikings took advantage as a Mader block started a 4-0 run with Palu, Mader and Brown all having kills in the final stages to give them the district championship.

Aurora coach Lois Hixson said she was proud of the effort the Huskies gave but felt their passing broke down in some crucial moments.