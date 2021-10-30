Vikings head to state for 21st straight year

Let’s say it once again.
The Northwest volleyball is heading back to the state volleyball tournament.
The Class B No. 7-rated Vikings will make their 21st straight state appearance after earning a hard-fought 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 victory over No. 10 Aurora Saturday at Northwest High School.
The 21 consecutive trips is now a state record and broke a tie with two other schools.
“It doesn’t get old but it seems it gets harder every year,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “That is crazy and very special that the run is still going. We knew we would have to work very hard to get this one. We just wanted it and it was just a team effort.”
Northwest senior libero Sophia McKinney, who had 24 digs, said getting back to the state tournament is the best feeling.
“I just don’t know what to say,” she said. “I can’t even process how long this thing has been going on. It’s amazing and I’m glad I get to contribute in it with my teammates.”
Aurora certainly didn’t make things easy for Northwest. The Huskies, who had a 2-1 match advantage over the Vikings this season, took the momentum away from Northwest as they went on a 6-0 run that turned a 23-19 deficit into a set 1 victory. Delaney Nachtigal, Lexi Jones and Rachel Hunter all had kills during the run, while a Northwest error ended the set.
McKinney said the Vikings just needed to relax after that happened.
“We just needed to take a deep breath and just move on from it,” she said. “We just needed to come together as a team after that moment.”
The Huskies had a two-point lead in the second before the Vikings took control. Whitney Loman had a block and two kills that helped Northwest get out to a 22-17 lead before holding off Aurora to take the second set.
After Northwest pulled away to take the third set, it appeared it was on its way after taking an 18-14 lead in the fourth.
But Aurora had other ideas.
The Huskies rallied back to take a 21-20 lead with Jones coming up with four kills in that run.
However, a service error gave serve back to Northwest. The Vikings took advantage as a Mader block started a 4-0 run with Palu, Mader and Brown all having kills in the final stages to give them the district championship.
Aurora coach Lois Hixson said she was proud of the effort the Huskies gave but felt their passing broke down in some crucial moments.
“The kids battled and they battled all the time even when it seemed the hole would be too deep,” Hixson said. “We made a run at the end of the first set and in the last set to take the lead late. We had momentum and we took some chances and you can’t get mad at your kids for being aggressive.
“But our ball control really struggled tonight and we weren’t able to get other attackers the ball like we wanted to.”
Once again, Northwest relied on its balance as four players had over 10 kills with Loman leading the way with 15, while Brown and Palu each had 11 and Jakubowski had 10. Kinzi Havranek had 29 assists, while Taylor Retzlaff had three ace serves.
Harders said having that balance is always key.
“It’s hard to slow us down with that balance because when someone struggles, we had four or five other options that usually works for us,” she said.
Jones led Aurora with 17 kills, while Rachel Hunter added seven, and Madie Stevenson and Aleah Vinkenberg each had six. Kasey Schuster had 27 assists and Kirsten Jensen led the defense with 32 digs.
Hixson said the Huskies played a brutal schedule that included wins over Northwest twice as well as state qualifiers Adams Central twice and York once during the season.
“Our strength of schedule is the reason we’re even playing today,” Hixson said. “We’ve gotta reflect on that and we lose three seniors in Elizabeth Hutsell, Kaylee Crosby and Rachel Hunter who did great things for us.”
Harders said she feels good that the Northwest state tradition is still going on.
“It’s so special because these girls have worked hard for those past players who have been a part of this,” Harders said. “I think it’s so much fun that it is still going. For us to keep it going says a lot about the program as a whole from the junior varsity and freshmen. We have to figure out where to put the girls and make them play.”
McKinney said she and the Vikings can’t wait for the state tournament to come around.
“I’m so excited to play next week,” McKinney said. “It’s going to be fun.”