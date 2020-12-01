Vikings hope for another top 10 finish

The Northwest wrestling team may have lost a talented senior class to graduation, but the goals remains the same.
Those losses include two-time champion Grady Griess and two-time runner-up Collin Quandt, but Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said a goal is always to finish in the top 10 at the state wrestling tournament.
Sybrandts said the Vikings will be young, but if they can put together a strong season, there is a chance they could finish with another top 10 finish at the state wrestling tournament. They have finished in the top 10 four times since 2015, including capturing the state title in 2019 and runner-up in 2018.
“If we can get some of our younger kids to come through for us, I think that’s a good shot,” Sybrandts said. “We’re going to have a lot of kids be in the mix right away.”
The Vikings bring back four returning state qualifiers and a two-time medalist in Grady Arends, who finished second at 106 pounds in 2019. Seniors Caleb Alcorta and Austin Cooley, along with sophomore Victor Isel, are the other returning qualifiers, while Brody Sheeks is the other senior for Northwest.
“I think we have a good core of kids with our state qualifiers coming back, especially the seniors in Caleb, Grady and Austin, as well as Brody,” Sybrandts said. “I think those guys will provide some leadership for our team. They’ll need to lead by example and the rest will follow. I know Grady is hungry for a state title and Austin, who is a two-time qualifier for us, wants to get a medal.
“And I think Victor is a kid that’s going to surprise some people this season. And Brody is in his third year in the program and I think he could be an under-the-radar kid. He’s been looking good in practice for us.”
But there are a few younger wrestler who have been waiting for their turn on the varsity level. Sybrandts said a few of those wrestlers include Colton Ruff, who went 5-0 on varsity last year, Gavin Ruff, Bo Bushhousen, Caleb Vokes and freshmen Joe Stein and Zach Cooley.
“We got some kids who have been behind some of our better wrestlers in the past and now they’ll get their opportunity to shine,” Sybrandts said. “I think wrestling some of these of young kids in the lineup will help us down the road and get some experience. If they can get off to a good start to their seasons and build some early confidence, I think we can do some great things this year.”
And Sybrandts said he isn’t sure what’s going to happen during the season because of the COVID-19 situations on how it will affect teams and the season as a whole.
But for right now, he said he’s glad the season is happening and excited to see what the Vikings can do.
“I thought there would be some kind of delay. But it’s a great opportunity for the kids to wrestle and I get to do the thing that I love to do and that’s coach. It’s a win-win for everybody,” Sybrandts said. “But I do think there could be some bumps along the way as we probably won’t wrestle in every tournment but I think we should get it in.
“Hopefully there won’t be any big issues this year because if someone gets it, it could take down your whole team. You never know what it’s going to be so hopefully the kids will take advantage of every opportunity they can get.”
The Vikings will begin their season in the York Invite Saturday.
