Vikings hope for another top 10 finish

“And I think Victor is a kid that’s going to surprise some people this season. And Brody is in his third year in the program and I think he could be an under-the-radar kid. He’s been looking good in practice for us.”

But there are a few younger wrestler who have been waiting for their turn on the varsity level. Sybrandts said a few of those wrestlers include Colton Ruff, who went 5-0 on varsity last year, Gavin Ruff, Bo Bushhousen, Caleb Vokes and freshmen Joe Stein and Zach Cooley.

“We got some kids who have been behind some of our better wrestlers in the past and now they’ll get their opportunity to shine,” Sybrandts said. “I think wrestling some of these of young kids in the lineup will help us down the road and get some experience. If they can get off to a good start to their seasons and build some early confidence, I think we can do some great things this year.”

And Sybrandts said he isn’t sure what’s going to happen during the season because of the COVID-19 situations on how it will affect teams and the season as a whole.

But for right now, he said he’s glad the season is happening and excited to see what the Vikings can do.