Vikings, Huskies meet up in latest 'big game'

Last year, Aurora lost its first two games of the season, reeled off five straight wins then only lost once again before reaching the Class B finals.
That loss was to Northwest.
This year, the Class B No. 3-rated Huskies lost their first two games of the season and have reeled off five straight wins heading into their annual showdown against the Vikings.
No. 8 Northwest hopes history repeats itself in the Friday’s 7 p.m. rivalry game at Viking Field while Aurora (5-2) aims to extend this year’s winning streak even longer.
Huskies coach Kyle Peterson said there are similarities and differences between his team’s turnarounds from the 0-2 starts – against North Platte and Bennington – the past two years.
“I guess it’s probably pretty easy to see some of those similarities from the outside,” he said. “I think the way that we changed may be a little different than it was a year ago. We were inexperienced at quarterback a year ago. We were inexperienced at quarterback this year, so I think there are some similarities there.
“Defensively is where we made our biggest jump this year. We weren’t very good, and we had trouble giving up big plays the first two weeks of the year. Of course, those were two very good teams, but we’ve tweaked a few things defensively schematically and I think we’ve found some things we can hang our hat on defensively. That’s really made a difference.”
While both teams are comfortably set in the playoff picture, it is still a big rivalry showdown with important stakes.
“It’s a big week,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “It’s one of those now that we have tradition, coach Peterson and I were talking over the weekend that it’s fun because you don’t have to do any time of rah-rah. You just have to coach your kids, and our kids will play hard, and their kids will play hard. It’ll be a great atmosphere.
“This is a big game, and a win puts either team in the driver’s seat if the winner takes care of business in Week 9. It’s a big win for either team playoff points wise. This game carries a lot of weight, and it’ll be watched through Class B all across the state.”
Peterson agreed that this deserves the “big game” label.
“It is a game with some bragging rights attached to it,” he said. “It is a district game, which is the most important piece here. Our No. 1 goal as a program here is to play really good football come district time and to win a district championship. That district title goes through Northwest.
“Obviously there are playoff implications as well, but the most important thing to our program is the district championship implications of this game.”
Last year the Vikings edged Aurora 36-29. The Huskies were without running back Carlos Collazo due to injury.
He is back this year and forms a potent 1-2 punch at running back with Mack Owens.
“It’s really nice to split up carries, and we’re aware of that with Mack and Carlos, making sure we don’t wear one of those kids down,” Peterson said. “We want to make sure we keep both of them healthy as long as possible. They really complement each other real well with their styles and how we use them.
“Carlos is a little more prone to the big play while Mack wears down a defense. At times I think Carlos has benefited from Mack wearing a team down.”
Stein knows the Vikings’ defense is facing a stiff challenge.
“I think it comes down to trying to win the line of scrimmage and not giving their backs free run up to the linebackers and the defensive backs because their backs in space have enough speed to outrun you, can outjuke you and enough power to just run over the top of you,” he said. “We can’t give them a full head of steam.”
Stein said Aurora is well-constructed team.
“Their ponies are really, really, really good and then the guys who are their role players do their jobs and do it extremely well,” he said. “They all make each other better.”
The Vikings (4-3) also pose concerns for the Aurora defense, starting with quarterback Sam Hartman.
“They are obviously very talented at quarterback, and I think that’s the first place that you start when you play Northwest,” Peterson said. “There are so many ways that they use him. They use him in their run game — he’s basically a running back back there. But he beat us throwing the football a year ago so we know how dangerous he is as a passer as well.
“They’re really big in the offensive line, very physical there. They’re probably better than they have been in those spots in the last few years, so they’re hanging their hat on running the ball a little more than they have. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the line of scrimmage on both sides.”
Northwest knows it can’t beat Aurora with its running game alone.
“We have to be balanced,” Stein said. “When we become one-handed, that’s really tough. If we can have a balanced attack of throwing the ball sideline-to-sideline, mix in a few deep balls and then run the ball efficiently, then that puts a lot of stress on a defense.”
This type of game will help teams prepare for what they might see when the playoffs roll around in two weeks.
“For us, the next two weeks are kind of playoff games,” Peterson said. “We have a really good Northwest team and then a Seward team whose only loss is to Northwest. We finish our season with two playoff teams, and we’re trying to sharpen ourselves a little bit and be playing our best football this time of year.”
It’s the latest battle against a ranked team for Northwest, which lost to No. 1 Bennington, No. 4 Waverly and No. 7 Scottsbluff and defeated No. 10 Seward.
“Our guys because of the schedule that we’ve had are settling into the flow of do a week and make adjustments, make adjustments, make adjustments because you know that Friday is going to be a slobberknocker,” Stein said. “Then recharge your jets over the weekend, then do it all again.
“We’re not going to be afraid of having a very physical game.”
Grand Island (4-3) at Norfolk (3-4)
Grand Island Senior High looks to punch its ticket for a playoff berth when it travels to Norfolk for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest.
Back-to-back wins over Omaha Benson and Millard North put the Islanders in position to clinch one of the two automatic berths available in its district.
Norfolk is also 2-1 in district play, making the winner of this one in the driver’s seat to finish second. The Panthers will provide Grand Island’s defense with another opponent that relies heavily on its running game.
Twin River (0-7) at GICC (1-6)
Grand Island Central Catholic aims for its first on-field victory of the season with a homecoming game against winless Twin River.
The Crusaders, coming off a wild 50-41 loss to Class C-2 No. 6-rated Hastings St. Cecilia, picked up a forfeit win over Gibbon in their last scheduled home game.
The Titans have scored a total of 20 points in their six games played. The forfeited last week’s game at Ord due to a lack of players.
The game has been moved to Memorial Stadium with a special 6 p.m. start time.
Heartland Lutheran (0-6) at Stuart (4-2)
Heartland Lutheran aims for an upset of Stuart, which is coming in on a three-game winning streak.
That includes a forfeit win over Elba and a 65-25 victory over Santee, a team that defeated the Red Hornets 52-6.