Vikings, Huskies meet up in latest 'big game'

“They are obviously very talented at quarterback, and I think that’s the first place that you start when you play Northwest,” Peterson said. “There are so many ways that they use him. They use him in their run game — he’s basically a running back back there. But he beat us throwing the football a year ago so we know how dangerous he is as a passer as well.

“They’re really big in the offensive line, very physical there. They’re probably better than they have been in those spots in the last few years, so they’re hanging their hat on running the ball a little more than they have. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the line of scrimmage on both sides.”

Northwest knows it can’t beat Aurora with its running game alone.

“We have to be balanced,” Stein said. “When we become one-handed, that’s really tough. If we can have a balanced attack of throwing the ball sideline-to-sideline, mix in a few deep balls and then run the ball efficiently, then that puts a lot of stress on a defense.”

This type of game will help teams prepare for what they might see when the playoffs roll around in two weeks.