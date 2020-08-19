Vikings return strong nucleus

Northwest’s girls golf team accomplished one major goal a year ago.
That goal was to make a trip to the Class B state tournament for the first time since 2015.
The Vikings did just that.
With a young team, Northwest finished third at the district meet at York. The Vikings then finished ninth at state out of the 12-team field.
Avery Hermisch was a sophomore on the team a year ago. Making it to state left an impression on her.
“It was really exciting,” Hermisch said. “It was my first time seeing a state tournament. It was all of our first time going to state, so it was really exciting. It was pretty surreal in the moment, just that we had actually made it there as a team. And it was really fun and I just really enjoyed competing.”
Now the Vikings will try to carry that momentum from a state appearance into 2020.
“That makes a lot of us more confident going into the season,” senior Lanie Fry said.
Alex Hull, now in his sixth year as head coach, is just as excited as his players about the upcoming season.
“We’re looking forward to a chance to go back to state,” Hull said. “We think we have a really nice team. We had a big summer out of Avery Hermisch. We have a point system and she had the most points this summer. I’m excited to see what she’s able to give us.”
Hull also has more players to work with this year with 15 girls out for golf.
“It’s one of the biggest we’ve had for a while,” Hull said. “That’s a big group. We have plenty of young players, but we also return plenty of experience. We have four of five who were on last year’s team including individual state qualifier Lanie Fry, but of course the whole team made it to state last year.”
The top four is solid. Fry and Hermisch lead the way along with senior Hailey Schuster and sophomore Olivia Ottman.
But Hull likes the depth the Vikings have this year as he looks to fill that fifth spot on varsity.
“It goes deep,” Hull said. “I would say our five through nine all have a shot right now. Taylor Mazour is someone in that conversation and Callie Collins played a lot so she’s in there. Amber Muhlbach is another. I’m sure there’s other people, but those are a few of the names that come to mind.
“On any given day, it’s who steps up and it’s the person who steps up the most times who is probably going to get that spot. That’s not to say that we’re totally set on the first four, but we feel pretty confident with them based on the fact they were on the team last year.”
Fry is the only returning Viking golfer who qualified for state as an individual.
“It really made me focus on what I can do to get myself back there and knowing that I did it last year, hopefully I can do it again this year,” Fry said. “It just made me think a lot higher of myself and the people playing with me.”
Fry was the Vikings’ No. 1 golfer a year ago, and Hull likes what she can do on the golf course.
“Lanie has a great game all the way around,” Hull said. “It’s just those little pieces of improvements she needs to find. She’s pretty good off the tee, but with a little bit of chipping, a little bit of putting she can find strokes out on the course that can really save her from a big score and put her in position to have a really good score.”
Hermisch would like to join Fry as an individual state qualifier this season.
“I definitely want to make it back to state,” Hermisch said. “I’m hoping to qualify individually this year because I didn’t last year. I just went with the team.
“But, honestly, our biggest goal right now is just to make it to state because with COVID and everything it’s kind of just playing it day by day.”
There are still questions to be answered, both personnel decisions and how the pandemic is going to affect the season. But Hull likes the group of players the Vikings have this year.
“It’s a nice bunch,” Hull said. “We’re excited to see what they can do. You know we’re still kind of trying to figure out the five spot. We’re kind of trying to see what is going to happen this year. You know we’re still kind of in that COVID frame of mind, and we’re waiting on districts to be announced and how that’s all gonna go down.”