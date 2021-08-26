Vikings slug way past Lexington

Class B No. 7-rated Northwest effectively pushed the reset button on the early part of its season Thursday.

The Vikings exited the first week of the season frustrated by an 0-3 start, even though those losses were all to teams ranked in the top six in Class B. And two of the defeats were by one run.

Northwest took out some of its frustrations on Lexington, pounding out 11 hits to cruise to an 11-1 victory in four innings.

“After the last weekend, we went back to the drawing board,” Vikings coach Mitch Sadd said. “We had three good days of practice, and our girls really bounced back in practice. We’re doing everything now that we need to do to start to climb our way back up that mountain to where we need to be.”

Northwest scored in every inning with Avyn Urbanksi, Talia Bandt and Maddy Cushing all collecting two hits.

“I liked the way we were hitting the ball,” Sadd said. “We were stroking the ball pretty well. All of our baserunning and everything was pretty spot on, so we’re getting right back to where we were and where we need to be.”

The only run by the Minutemaids (1-6) came when Mckinna Moats led off the top of the second inning with a home run.