Vikings sweeps past Patriots for B6 subdistrict title

They also had 10 blocks with Mader and Rylie Rice leading the way with three each. McKinney led the defense with 12 digs, while Macie Middleton had 10.

Harders said setters Kinzi Havranek and Middleton did a good job of finding the hitters and giving the sets they needed to be successful. Havranek had 21 assists, while Middleton chipped in 13.

“Macie did a great job setting a quicker ball to the outside and they were getting good kills. Kinzi does a great job setting different tempos, getting good balls to our attackers. Our net play was outstanding and we had pretty good balance. It’s hard to defend us sometimes,” Harders said. “All are contributing in some way for us. I felt it was almost effortless for us as we were in system a lot.”

But Northwest had to deal with Lauryn Scott in the opening set. The 5-9 Patriot junior had 10 of her match-high 18 kills in the first set, including four in the late stages that helped turn a 19-15 deficit into a 23-21 lead.

However, Mader delivered a kill to give the ball back to Northwest and served a 3-0 run to give the Vikings opening set, which ended on an ace serve that fell between two Adams Central players.

Adams Central coach Libby Lollman said that was a momentum changer.