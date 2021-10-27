Vikings sweeps past Patriots for B6 subdistrict title

Since the substate format in Class B started in 2013, the Northwest volleyball team has hosted it every year but once.
The Vikings will be doing that again for another trip to the state volleyball tournament.
Class B No. 7-rated Northwest earned that opportunity to host a substate match after defeating Adams Central 25-23, 25-9, 25-17 Wednesday at Northwest High School.
Since starting the season 8-8, the Vikings have won 14 of their past 17 matches to put themselves in position to host. They were sitting in sixth place in the NSAA wild card standings going into Wednesday night.
“Our girls wanted to host subdistricts and a substate match and try to avoid being in that 8-9 match-up. Our girls have been working hard in the past month to put ourselves in really good position,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said.
And the goal to keep the streak going for Northwest is still alive as well. The Vikings will be shooting for their 21st straight trip to the state tournament.
Northwest libero Sophia McKinney said that’s a big deal.
“That’s been going on since I’ve been born. I’m happy to be a part of it and I get to help contribute,” McKinney said.
Northwest did about everything well against Adams Central. The Vikings had a balanced attack that featured 10 kills each from Ashlynn Brown and Whitney Loman and eight more from Chloe Mader.
They also had 10 blocks with Mader and Rylie Rice leading the way with three each. McKinney led the defense with 12 digs, while Macie Middleton had 10.
Harders said setters Kinzi Havranek and Middleton did a good job of finding the hitters and giving the sets they needed to be successful. Havranek had 21 assists, while Middleton chipped in 13.
“Macie did a great job setting a quicker ball to the outside and they were getting good kills. Kinzi does a great job setting different tempos, getting good balls to our attackers. Our net play was outstanding and we had pretty good balance. It’s hard to defend us sometimes,” Harders said. “All are contributing in some way for us. I felt it was almost effortless for us as we were in system a lot.”
But Northwest had to deal with Lauryn Scott in the opening set. The 5-9 Patriot junior had 10 of her match-high 18 kills in the first set, including four in the late stages that helped turn a 19-15 deficit into a 23-21 lead.
However, Mader delivered a kill to give the ball back to Northwest and served a 3-0 run to give the Vikings opening set, which ended on an ace serve that fell between two Adams Central players.
Adams Central coach Libby Lollman said that was a momentum changer.
“We talk about momentum a lot and that was a huge momentum swing. We put ourselves in good position after fighting back to take the lead and then they take it right back at the end. I felt like that carried over into the second set,” Lollman said. “Then we gave up some runs later on in the match that hurt us.”
The Vikings had two big runs in the second set to take control. Middleton and Havranek each served a pair of 8-0 runs to help Northwest cruise.
The two teams were tied at 17-all in the third until a Brown kill gave serve to Northwest and Havranek served out the match with a 7-0 run.
Harders said serving was key as well, especially after the Vikings missed three serves in the opening set.
“I challenged them in the second set to be aggressive. That allowed our hitters to get good swings because they were sending over freeballs that were easy for our passers to dig and balls that could feed our hitters,” she said.
With the substate match going to be played at Northwest Saturday, Harders said that brings a lot of excitement to the home gym.
“That’s great for the girls. There’s nothing quite like playing in your own gym and on your court. You practice in it day in and day out. To be able to host is a huge accomplishment and that’s something we’re proud about,” she said. “We just got to go out there and play.
“Twenty-one is the goal and we’ll have to play well Saturday.”
Adams Central will play in a substate match and will likely play in the 8-9 match.
“Hopefully we can learn from this and play better on Saturday,” Lollman said.