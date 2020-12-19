Vikings take second at home invite

The Northwest wrestling team was supposed to wrestle in the Wahoo Invite Saturday.
But the tournament was called off.
That gave the opportunity for Northwest to host a tournament with eight teams from the Wahoo Invite that wanted to participate. The tournament got put together in quick time, allowing the Vikings to take second with 163 points, while Class C No. 2 David City Aquinas won the meet with 224.5 points at Northwest High School.
“I got to hand to our athletic director (Matt Fritsche) and assistant principal (PJ Smith). They worked so quickly to put this thing together,” Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said. “They did an awesome job and we had more teams that wanted to get in but could only get eight in. We ran with it and I’m glad we got a meet in before Christmas break.”
During the tournament, the Vikings finished with two champions in Grady Arends and Cailyb Weekley and nine other medalists.
At 120 pounds, No. 2-rated Arends (NSWCA) won his title by pinning Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo in 39 seconds, while Weekley captured the 170-pound title with a 4-3 win over Centennnial’s Tyson Rodewal for his first-ever tournament win on varsity.
“Not only that, but he was also the seventh seed in the bracket. That’s awesome for him and a great way for him to end the first half of the season,” Sybrandts said. “That kid was undefeated and he showed Grady why with that early takedown. That lit a fire into Grady as he took him down and got the pin moments later. Those two kids did a great job.”
Victor Isele was the other finalist as he was pinned by Class A No. 2 Cole Heberman of Omaha Westside.
Gavin Ruff (fourth, 106), Caleb Alcorta (third, 113), Max Yendra (third, 132), Colton Ruff (third, 138), Bo Bushhousen (third, 145), Eli Arends (fourth, 152), Austin Cooley (third, 160) and Joseph Stein (third, 182) were the other medalists. All that pleased Sybrandts.
“The kids were excited to wrestle at home and they didn’t complain at all,” he said. “We had a lot of kids who performed well, especially after some tough losses in the tournament.”
After the Christmas break, Northwest heads to the Ord dual tournament on Dec. 29, then duals with Aurora the following day. Sybrandts said he was glad to get a tournament in as they get only one day of practice after the five-day moratorium.
“Those were two big meets coming up so I didn’t want our kids to have a big break in between there,” he said. “I think doing what we did today gives our kids big confidence going into break.”
