Vikings take second at home invite

The Northwest wrestling team was supposed to wrestle in the Wahoo Invite Saturday.

But the tournament was called off.

That gave the opportunity for Northwest to host a tournament with eight teams from the Wahoo Invite that wanted to participate. The tournament got put together in quick time, allowing the Vikings to take second with 163 points, while Class C No. 2 David City Aquinas won the meet with 224.5 points at Northwest High School.

“I got to hand to our athletic director (Matt Fritsche) and assistant principal (PJ Smith). They worked so quickly to put this thing together,” Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said. “They did an awesome job and we had more teams that wanted to get in but could only get eight in. We ran with it and I’m glad we got a meet in before Christmas break.”

During the tournament, the Vikings finished with two champions in Grady Arends and Cailyb Weekley and nine other medalists.

At 120 pounds, No. 2-rated Arends (NSWCA) won his title by pinning Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo in 39 seconds, while Weekley captured the 170-pound title with a 4-3 win over Centennnial’s Tyson Rodewal for his first-ever tournament win on varsity.