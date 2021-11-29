Vikings to be ‘work in progress’ early on

“Early on, we’re going to be in a process phase.”

With this many new players in new roles, goals are focused on improvement throughout the season.

“We want to grow and progress,” Moerer said. “We have some different offensive and defensive things that we’re taking a look at and we’re going to see just how fast we can pick those up and how well we can execute them.”

Returning starters are senior guard Reba Mader and junior guard Maddy Cushing, who each averaged about three points per game. Junior guard Avyn Urbanski will be one of the newcomers in the starting lineup after seeing significant minutes off the bench last year.

“Those girls have played a lot of minutes for us in the past,” Moerer said. “Kobye Costilla coming off a knee injury looks pretty good and was playing a lot of us before she got hurt in subdistricts. We’ve got players. We have to go out and compete and see what happens.”

Adding to the question marks about the season is Rylie Rice. The senior transfer, who averaged 19 points last year at Grand Island Central Catholic, is currently sidelined.

Moerer said getting her onto the court would make a huge impact.

“She’s just a fantastic basketball player,” he said. “Her knowledge of the game is off the charts. Her ability to score is great, and she’s just a really fine basketball player.”

