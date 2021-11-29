Vikings to be ‘work in progress’ early on

Northwest girls basketball coach Russ Moerer can quickly summarize the status of the Vikings entering Friday’s season opener against Waverly.
“We’re going to be a work in progress, and we’ll keep grinding away,” he said.
Northwest lost most of its scoring from last year’s 12-12 team and only returns two starters.
That leaves the Vikings a large question mark entering the season with Moerer feeling it’s even too soon to know where the team’s strengths may lie.
“I think it’s really early, to be honest,” he said. “It’s a big change for us from what we’ve done in previous years. The lineup has just turned over.
“We’re going to have more team speed. I think we’re going to be more athletic across the board, but obviously we lost height and we lost tons of experience.”
Early tests against teams like Waverly, Norris, Crete and Seward to open the season during a four-game homestand will quickly show where exactly the Vikings are at.
“Our schedule again is pretty salty and pretty stout,” Moerer said. “I think the fact that we’ve always used the season as a process will definitely help us this season because we are going to have new players and we’re going to be doing some different things in terms of style of play.
“Early on, we’re going to be in a process phase.”
With this many new players in new roles, goals are focused on improvement throughout the season.
“We want to grow and progress,” Moerer said. “We have some different offensive and defensive things that we’re taking a look at and we’re going to see just how fast we can pick those up and how well we can execute them.”
Returning starters are senior guard Reba Mader and junior guard Maddy Cushing, who each averaged about three points per game. Junior guard Avyn Urbanski will be one of the newcomers in the starting lineup after seeing significant minutes off the bench last year.
“Those girls have played a lot of minutes for us in the past,” Moerer said. “Kobye Costilla coming off a knee injury looks pretty good and was playing a lot of us before she got hurt in subdistricts. We’ve got players. We have to go out and compete and see what happens.”
Adding to the question marks about the season is Rylie Rice. The senior transfer, who averaged 19 points last year at Grand Island Central Catholic, is currently sidelined.
Moerer said getting her onto the court would make a huge impact.
“She’s just a fantastic basketball player,” he said. “Her knowledge of the game is off the charts. Her ability to score is great, and she’s just a really fine basketball player.”