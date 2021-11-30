Vikings to put together young squad

The Northwest wrestling team only took four wrestlers to the state wrestling tournament last year.
Only two of those qualifiers return, but the Vikings did have a few that were close to getting down to the state tournament.
That has Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts excited for the upcoming season, as the Vikings will field a young squad with one senior.
“I do think we have a solid squad that’s under the radar as we have only two state qualifiers returning. But we do return a few that were a match away from qualifying,” Sybrandts said. “Even though we will be young with one senior, I look for us to be a very competitive team but we’ll need kids to step up and be leaders. If that happens, we’ll be in good shape.”
Victor Isele is the lone returning state medalist after finishing sixth at 195 pounds last year. Colton Ruff is the other returning state qualifier.
Sybrandts said he sees both wrestlers putting together strong seasons.
“I expect good things out of Victor,” he said. “We’ll just need to continue to push and be offensive. When he’s aggressive on his feet, he puts himself in really good position to win. I hope he can build from last year’s state tournament success. He’s been working hard and Joe Stein has been pushing him very well.
“I want to see Colton have a good year. It was great to see him get to state last year. He wants to be on the medal podium at the end of the year. I hope we can keep him healthy.”
Stein, along with Gavin Ruff, were wrestlers returning who were one match away from qualifying to the state meet last year. Max Yendra, Caleb Vokes, Bo Bushhousen and Nolan Moorman are the other wrestlers who Sybrandts said had good years last year.
“We have a lot of other kids returning who put together solid seasons for us but couldn’t quite get to state,” Sybrandts said. “I think a lot of those kids are on the verge of being state qualifiers, especially Joe, Gavin, Bo and Caleb.”
Sybrandts said depth will be a strength for the Vikings as he feels freshmsn Kaleb Keiper and sophomores Alex Linden, Ben Briseno, Zach Cooley, Theron Johnson, Cooper Ewoldt and Steven Murillo will step in and compete for varsity spots.
“I look for those kids to do well for us and surprise some people,” Sybrandts said. “I like our depth and competition in the wrestling room is going to be great for us but we’ll need to stay away from injuries and illness. If we can grow from week to week and get some of the younger kids some mat time and experience, that will be huge for us down the road and help us have a great year.”
The Vikings will get going Saturday at the York Invite.