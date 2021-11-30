Vikings to put together young squad

“I want to see Colton have a good year. It was great to see him get to state last year. He wants to be on the medal podium at the end of the year. I hope we can keep him healthy.”

Stein, along with Gavin Ruff, were wrestlers returning who were one match away from qualifying to the state meet last year. Max Yendra, Caleb Vokes, Bo Bushhousen and Nolan Moorman are the other wrestlers who Sybrandts said had good years last year.

“We have a lot of other kids returning who put together solid seasons for us but couldn’t quite get to state,” Sybrandts said. “I think a lot of those kids are on the verge of being state qualifiers, especially Joe, Gavin, Bo and Caleb.”

Sybrandts said depth will be a strength for the Vikings as he feels freshmsn Kaleb Keiper and sophomores Alex Linden, Ben Briseno, Zach Cooley, Theron Johnson, Cooper Ewoldt and Steven Murillo will step in and compete for varsity spots.

“I look for those kids to do well for us and surprise some people,” Sybrandts said. “I like our depth and competition in the wrestling room is going to be great for us but we’ll need to stay away from injuries and illness. If we can grow from week to week and get some of the younger kids some mat time and experience, that will be huge for us down the road and help us have a great year.”

The Vikings will get going Saturday at the York Invite.

