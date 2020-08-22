Vikings want to “Rise Together”; look for 20th straight trip to state

The Northwest volleyball team wants to make it back to the state volleyball tournament for the 20th straight season.
But there are going to be a lot of challenges for the Vikings during the 2020 campaign.
Northwest once again faces a challenging schedule but also the Vikings know they have to meet some requirements to keep the season going because of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been a hot topic for the past few months.
Coach Lindsey Harders and the Viking players and coaches decide to come up with the theme “Rise Together” and with good reason.
“We want to do better on our own terms and rise to that championship level to maybe conference or districts again and hopefully win a match at state this year,” Harders said. “We want to push towards that but we know we’ll have to work together and if we have to do some protocols for it to work, we’ll rise together by doing that. If we do that successfully, we can accomplish that.”
The Vikings lost four seniors off of last year’s 21-14 team that made the state tourney for the 19th consecutive season. But as always, Northwest returns a strong core that gives it a chance to make the state tournament for the 20th-straight season, which will put them in a three-way tie for the state record for consecutive trips by one school.
The Vikings bring back 10 letterwinners and five starters, which has Harders excited as they try to keep their state tournament tradition going.
“We have a lot a girls that have a lot of ambition and drive to push to that next level and look to keep that tradition going,” Harders said. “(The state tournament) is always the big target on our season and grasp hold of that idea that we have that tradition, keep it upheld and do whatever it takes to get better day by day.”
Macey Bosard returns for the Vikings. The 5-11 junior is a two-year starter who finished with 215 kills and 325 digs with 525 serve receptions. Harders plans on using her a full six-rotation player this year.
“She hasn’t played in the back row a lot in the past but this year, she plans on being a six-rotation player for us and play all the way around,” she said. “She’s done a great job in the back row so far.
Seniors Ellie Apfel and Claire Caspersen, who will both play middle hitters, are back and are both 6-0. Apfel finished with 166 kills and a team-high 96 blocks, while Caspersen came on late in the season at right side and finished with 91 kills and 33 blocks.
“They bring great quickness and height. They just work really well in balancing each other out,” Harders said. “Ellie has been a great blocker for us the past few years and Claire can really reach at the net. They should bring a big presence.”
Northwest plans on running a 6-2 offense with Rylie McNelis and Kenzi Havranek as the setters. McNelis was one of the setters last year and finished with 412 assists, but also had 147 kills and 41 ace serves.
“Rylie, who transferred from Grand Island before the start of last year, now has a year with the program under her belt and it should be a lot more comfortable for her,” Harders said. “Kenzi set for us on the JV and did a great job. She’s gotten better in the offseason. She’s a great server and has nice hands and should help us out.”
Sophia McKinney stepped in at libero after Addie Warner was injured during the early portion of the season. She finished with 426 digs last year.
“She goes all out all the time 24-7 and doesn’t care what she does with her body. She’s just ruthless and hustles and she’ll do a great job for us at libero again this year,” Harders said.
Taylor Retzlaff, Grace Ottman, Madolyn Clark, Ashlynn Brown and Chloe Mader are other players Harders listed to watch for this season.
The Vikings open the season with a match with Ogallala Aug. 29 at Northwest. Harders said she hopes they can get off to a stronger start. The last two years, Northwest took some bumps early on against some of the state’s best teams but found a way to play its best ball in the later portion of the season. Even though the Vikings got better as the season went along, she still wants to see some early success against those strong teams, especially since it’s unknown what’s going to happen during the season.
“Part of that was due to because we haven’t had any set lineups and that led to some inconsistency at times. We would hit our stride in the middle of the season but I hope this year we can start the season stronger,” Harders said. “But I think it’s that hunger of not knowing how far we’re going to make it into the season. We might make it one week, two weeks or maybe even the whole season. I think the girls know they need to take advantage of every opportunity that they get because they want to leave their mark at Northwest.”
Despite not getting a chance to see much of her team at leagues or team camps during the summer, Harders said she has liked what she has seen from the Vikings during the first two weeks of practices.
“We’ve been bringing a lot of energy into the gym and I think the kids are meshing well together,” Harders said. “There’s a lot of excitement for each other and are rallying around each other.”