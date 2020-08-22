Vikings want to “Rise Together”; look for 20th straight trip to state

Northwest plans on running a 6-2 offense with Rylie McNelis and Kenzi Havranek as the setters. McNelis was one of the setters last year and finished with 412 assists, but also had 147 kills and 41 ace serves.

“Rylie, who transferred from Grand Island before the start of last year, now has a year with the program under her belt and it should be a lot more comfortable for her,” Harders said. “Kenzi set for us on the JV and did a great job. She’s gotten better in the offseason. She’s a great server and has nice hands and should help us out.”

Sophia McKinney stepped in at libero after Addie Warner was injured during the early portion of the season. She finished with 426 digs last year.

“She goes all out all the time 24-7 and doesn’t care what she does with her body. She’s just ruthless and hustles and she’ll do a great job for us at libero again this year,” Harders said.

Taylor Retzlaff, Grace Ottman, Madolyn Clark, Ashlynn Brown and Chloe Mader are other players Harders listed to watch for this season.