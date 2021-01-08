 Skip to main content
Vikings win big over Lakeview
After losing three of its previous four games, Northwest gave itself a much-needed confidence boost Friday.

Northwest got a strong effort on both ends of the court to pull away for a 50-27 victory over Columbus Lakeview.

“We need to see the ball go through the basket, and tonight we brought the defense against a darn good team,” coach Russ Moerer said. “Lakeview executes well, and with that 1-3-1 defense that they play, it’s kind of unusual now for kids to play against that. They don’t see it that often.

“So the defensive effort combined with us knocking down some shots early really, really helped us tonight.”

Claire Caspersen paced the hosts with 16 points and nine rebounds. She was also able to pass from inside to Addy Esquivel, who slashed her way through the zone for 11 points.

Shanae Suttles chipped in eight points while Reba Mader added nine in the second half off the bench.

“Addy showed up,” Moerer said. “This was probably her best offensive game. Claire was solid as always. Shanae hit some shots for us and then some other people got involved. We got some bench scoring tonight that we really needed.

“Tonight the offense felt easy. It didn’t feel like we were fighting ourselves as much. I think we felt better about where we are on the offensive end.”

Reese Janssen led Lakeview (7-4) with nine points.

Northwest turns around and hosts Class B No. 2-rated York Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

Northwest 50, Col.Lakeview 27

COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW (7-4)

Lilly Rowe 2-3 1-2 5, Reese Janssen 3-9 3-6 9, Josie Bentz 1-4 0-0 2, Maddi Vogt 0-4 1-2 1, Katee Korte 0-0 0-0 0, Cassie Rathbone 1-1 0-0 2, Grace Hatcher 0-2 4-4 4, Molly Frenzen 1-2 0-0 2, Haley Frenzen 1-1 0-0 2, Rori Reese 0-0 0-0 0, Tori Osten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-26 9-14 27.

NORTHWEST (5-6)

Alexis Julesgard 0-3 1-2 1, Claire Caspersen 8-12 0-0 16, Shanae Sttles 3-9 2-2 8, Madison Cushing 0-5 0-0 0, Addy Esquivel 5-7 1-2 11, Reba Mader 3-5 1-3 9, Macey Bosard 0-1 2-2 2, Avyn Urbanski 0-2 0-0 0, Ellie Apfel 0-1 0-0 0, Kobye Costilla 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Retzlaff 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Paul 0-0 0-0 0, Kailey O’Grady 1-2 0-0 3, Whitney Loman 0-0 0-1 0, Makinzi Havranek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 7-12 50.

Columbus Lakeview 7 6 5 9—29

Northwest 14 11 19 6—50

3-point field goals—CLV 0-5 (Janssen 0-1, Vogt 0-2, Hatcher 0-1, M. Frenzen 0-1), NW 3-13 (Julesgard 0-2, Caspersen 0-1, Suttles 0-2, Cushing 0-2, Mader 2-2, Urbanski 0-2, Retzlaff 0-1, O’Grady 1-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—CLV 22 (Rowe, Janssen 5), NW 33 (Caspersen 9). Assists—CLV 3, NW 8 (Suttles 3). Turnovers—CLV 18, NW 10. Total fouls—CLV 10, NW 13. Technicals—none.

