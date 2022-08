Volleyball capsules

Adams Central

CLASS: C-1

NICKNAME: Patriots

COACH: Libby Lollman

2021 record: 19-15 (Class B state qualifier)

RETURNING STARTERS: 6

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

KEY RETURNEES: LaurynScott, Sr.; Rachel Goodon, Sr.; Hannah Gengenbach, Jr.; Megyn

Scott, Jr.; Gabby Feeney, So.; Gracie Weichman, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, Sandy Creek; 30, at Seward Tri.;

Sept. — 6, at Hastings St. Cecilia Tri.; 10, at Norris Inv.; 13, at Aurora; 15, Doniphan-Trumbull; 17, at Central City Inv; 20, at St. Paul; 24, Adams Central Inv.; 27, at Northwest

Oct. — 4, at York; 6, at Holdrege; 11, at Centennial Tri.; 13-15, at Central Conference Tourney; 18, at Lexington; 20, at Grand Island CC.

Arcadia/Loup City

CLASS: C-2

NICKNAME: Red Raiders

COACH: Skye Griess

2021 record: 7-23

RETURNING STARTERS: 5

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 14

KEY RETURNEES: Landri Loos, Sr.; Tatum Kaputska, Sr.; Danica Heil, Sr.; Sami Augustyn, Sr.; Eva Jaixon, So.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, at Wood River; 30, at Centura Tri.;

Sept. — 1, at Kenesaw Tri.; 6, at St. Paul Tri.; 10, at Sandy Creek Inv.; 13, at Central Valley Tri.; 20, Arcadia/LC Tri.; 24, at Ansley-Litchfield Tourney; 27, at Burwell; 29, Anselmo-Merna.

Oct. — 4, Central City; 6, at Ord; 8, Arcadia/Loup City Tourney; 10-13, at Lou-Platte Conf. Tourney; 18, at SEM Tri.

Aurora

CLASS: C-1

NICKNAME: Huskies

COACH: Andrew Murillo

2021 record: 15-19

RETURNING STARTERS: 6

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:7

KEY RETURNEES: Kasey Schuster, Sr.; Lexi Jones, Sr.; Kirsten Jensen, Sr.; Delaney Nachtigal, Sr.; Madison Stevenson, Sr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, at Wahoo Tri.; 27, at Bill Marshall Classic in Grand Island

Sept. —1, at York; 3, at Beatrice Tournament; 6, Holdrege; 13, Adams Central; 16-17, at Gothenburg Inv.; 20, Northwest; 24, Aurora Inv.; 27, at Lexington; 29, North Platte;

Oct. — 4, Seward; 6, at Hastings; 13-15, at Central Conference Tourney; 18, Aurora Tri.

Broken Bow

CLASS: C-1

NICKNAME: Indians

COACH: Skyler Morris

2021 record: 25-8

RETURNING STARTERS: 4

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

KEY RETURNEES: Halle McCaslin, Jr.; Jessy Lowe, Sr.; Hannah Barker, Sr.; Emma Taylor, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, at Hershey; 27, at Bill Marshall Classic;

Sept. — 1, at Gothenburg; 3, at Lexington Inv.; 8, at North Platte St. Patrick’s 15, at Lexington; 17, at Seward Inv.; 22, Broken Bow Tri.; 24, at Adams Central Tourney; 29, Broken Bow Tri.;

Oct. — 4, at Cozad Tri.; 6, at Minden Tri.; 11, Broken Bow Tri.; 13, at Kearney Catholic; 18, Broken Bow Tri;.; 21, Southwest Conference Tourney at Ogallala.

Burwell

CLASS: D-1

NICKNAME: Longhorns

COACH: Morgan Alexander

2021 record: 22-8

RETURNING STARTERS: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: Cora Gideon, Sr.; Shayley Hunt, Jr.; Katie Hughes, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 27, at Bill Marshall Classic inGrand Island; 30, Elgin Public/Pope John

Sept. — 1, at West Holt Tri.; 6, at St. Edward Tri.; 8, Fullerton; 15, at Central Valley Tri.; 17, at Gibbon Inv.; 20, at Heartland Lutheran Tri.; 22, Ainsworth; 24, at Ansley-Litchfield Inv.; 27, Arcadia-Loup City;

Oct. — 4, at Anselmo-Merna; 6, at TwinLoup Tri.; 11, at CWC; 13-15, at Goldenrod Conference Tourney; 18, Burwell Tri.

Central Valley

CLASS: D-1

NICKNAME: Cougars

COACH: Diane Kasselder

2021 record: 25-7

RETURNING STARTERS: 3

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 3

KEY RETURNEES: Kennedy Holley, Sr.; Alexis Johnson, Jr.; Callie Wadas, So.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, Neligh-Oakdale; 27, at Overton Inv.; 30, at Summerland Tri.

Sept. — 1, Central Valley Tri.; 8, Pleasanton; 13, Central Valley Tri.; 15, Central Valley Tri.; 20, at Twin Loup; 22, at Cross County; 30, at Ansley-Litchfield;

Oct. — 4, at Palmer Tri.; 6, at Anselmo-Merna Tri.; 11, at Heartland Lutheran Tri.; 13-15, at Goldenrod Conference Tourney; 18, Humphrey St. Francis.

Central City

CLASS: C-1

NICKNAME: Bison

COACH: Heather Negus

2021 record: 3-25

RETURNING STARTERS: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: NA

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, at Ravenna; 30, at Centennial;

Sept. — 1, at Centura; 6, Wood River; 8, Cross County; 10, at Boone Central Inv.; 13, at Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.; 15, at Schuyler; 17, Central City Inv.; 20, Central City Tri.; 24, at David City Inv.; 27, at St. Paul; 29, Madison;

Oct. — 4, at Arcadia-Loup City; 10-13, at Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 18, Central City Tri.

Centura

CLASS: C-2

NICKNAME: Centurions

COACH: Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks

2021 record: 17-14

RETURNING STARTERS: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: Taya Christensen, Sr.; Sydney Davis, Sr.; Kyra Wooden, Jr..;

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, Holdrege; 30, Centura Tri.;

Sept. — 1, Central City; 8, Centura Tri.; 10, at Cozad Inv.; 13, at St. Paul; 17, at Gibbon Inv.; 22, at Broken Bow Tri.; 24, at Adams Central Inv.; 29, Centura Tri.;

Oct. — 4, Hastings St. Cecilia; 8, at Arcadia-Loup City Tri.; 10-13, at Lou-Platte Conference Tourney; 15, at Superior; 18, at Ravenna.

Doniphan-Trumbull

CLASS: C-2

NICKNAME: Cardinals

COACH: Brynn Barnett

2021 record: 16-13

RETURNING STARTERS: 3

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

KEY RETURNEES: Addie Fay, Sr.; Madison Osler, Sr.; Kyla Kennedy, Sr.; Emily Shimmin, Jr.; Kaleah Olson, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 30, Centura Tri.

Sept. — 1, Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.; 6, Superior Tri.; 8, Sutton Tri.; 13, Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.; 15, at Adams Central; 20, Hastings St. Cecilia; 24, at Adams Central Tournament; 27, Ravenna;

Oct. — 4, at Heartland Tri.; 6, St. Paul; 8, Thayer Central Tournament; 10-14, Lou-Platte Conference Tourney; 18, at Broken Bow Tournament; 20, at Ord.

Elba

CLASS: D-2

NICKNAME: Bluejays

COACH: Sarah Morrow

2021 record: 8-19

RETURNING STARTERS: 4

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

KEY RETURNEES: Jaime Sysocki, Sr.; Meleyna Kosmicki, Sr.; Alexis Berggren, Sr.; Maycee Radke, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 30, at Elba Tri.

Sept. — 6, at Heartland Lutheran Tri.; 10, at High Plains Tourney; 20, at High Plains Tri.; 22, at Fullerton Tri.; 27, at Harvard Double Tri.;

Oct. — 1, at Parkview Christian Tri.; 6, at Anselmo-Merna Tri.; 7, St. Edward; 11, Elba Tri.; 20, at Palmer

Fullerton

CLASS: C-2

NICKNAME: Warriors

COACH: Aundrea Morner

2021 record: 15-8

RETURNING STARTERS: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: McKenzie Supik, Sr.; Teagan Gonsior, Sr.; McKenna Plumbtree, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, at Cross County; 30, at St. Edward;

Sept. — 1, at Central Valley Tri.; 6, High Plains; 8, at Burwell; 13, at Humphrey St. Francis; 15, Twin Rinver; 20, at CWC Tri.; 22, Fullerton Tri.; 27, at Hampton

Oct. —4, at Nebraska Christian; 6, Palmer; 8, at Arcadia-Loup City Inv.; 11, Boone Central; 13-15, at Goldenrod Conference Tourney; 18, at Heartland Lutheran.

Giltner

CLASS: D-2

NICKNAME: Hornets

COACH: Jaime Eastman

2021 record: 8-19

RETURNING STARTERS: 4

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: NA

2022 schedule

Sept. — 1, at High Plains; 6, at Exeter-Milligan Tri.; 8, at Dorchester Tri.; 15, at Palmer; 20, at Giltner Tri.; 27, Giltner Tri.; 30, at Nebraska Lutheran;

Oct. — 4, at Heartland; 6, Giltner Tri.; 13, at Cross County Tri.; 15-18, at CRC Tourney; 20,

Grand Island

CLASS: A

NICKNAME: Islanders

COACH: Marcus Ehrke

2021 record: 17-14

RETURNING STARTERS: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: Rylie Huff, Sr.; Kaiden Dahmer, Jr.; Haedyn Hoos, Jr.; Jaylen Hansen, Jr.; Lauren Taylor, Jr.; Tia Traudt, So.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, Lincoln East; 30, at Norfolk

Sept. — 1, at Lincoln Pius X Tri.; 6, at Hastings; 9-10, at Bellevue East Tourney; 13, at Lincoln SW; 15, Kearney; 16-17, at LPS Tourney; 22, at Fremont; 27, Lincoln Southeast; 29, at Lincoln High;

Oct. — 1, at Columbus Classic; 4, at Lincoln North Star; 6, Bellevue East; 11, Lincoln Northeast; 17-20, at HAC Tourney.

Grand Island CC

CLASS: C-1

NICKNAME: Crusaders

COACH: Sharon Zavala

2021 record: 31-3 (Class C-1 fourth-place)

RETURNING STARTERS: 6

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

KEY RETURNEES: Gracie Wood, Sr.; Carolyn Maser, Jr.; Lucy Ghaifan, Sr.;

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, at Northwest; 27, at Bill Marshall Classic; 30, at Blue Hill;

Sept. — 1, Hastings St. Cecilia; 8, at Sutton Tri.; 10, at North Bend Tourney; 13, Wood River; 17, at Ord Tourney; 20, at Aquinas; 24, at Holdrege Inv.; 27, at Kearney Catholic;

Oct.. — 4, North Platte; 6-8, at Centennial Conf. Tourney; 11, at Columbus Scotus; 18, Lincoln Christian; 20, Adams Central.

Hastings

CLASS: B

NICKNAME: Tigers

COACH: Allison Soucie

2021 record: 12-18

RETURNING STARTERS: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: NA

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, York; 27, Blair; 30, Hastings Tri.;

Sept. — 1, McCook; 3, at Lexington Tourney; 6, Grand Island; 15, at Holdrege; 17, at Central City Tourney; 20, Hastings Tri.; 22, at North Platte; 24, Hastings Tourney; 27, at Columbus;

Oct. — 1, at Raymond Central Inv.; 4, at Beatrice Tri.; 6, Aurora; 13, at Norris; 18, Minden;

Hastings St. Cecilia

CLASS: D-1

NICKNAME: Bluehawks

COACH: Kelen Schumacher

2021 record: 23-12 (Class C-2 state qualifier)

RETURNING STARTERS: 5

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

KEY RETURNEES: Etta Schreiner, Sr.; Chloe Valentine, Sr.; Ryann Sabatka, Jr.; Lindsey Parr, So.; Brynn Weeks, So.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 27, at Kearney Catholic Tri.;

Sept. — 1, at Grand Island CC; 6, Adams Central; 8, at Gibbo; 10, at Cozad Tourney; 13, at Blue Hill; 17, at Fillmore Central Invite; 20, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 22, at Sutton; 24, at Holdrege Tourney; 27-29, St. Cecilia Tourney

Oct. — 3, at Southern Valley Tri.; 4, at Centura; 6-8, at Centennial Conference Tourney; 13, Sandy Creek; 18, at Columbus Scotus;

Heartland Lutheran

CLASS: D-2

NICKNAME: Red Hornets

COACH: Jacqueline Caldwell

2021 record: 8-19

RETURNING STARTERS: 3

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

KEY RETURNEES: Kiki Nyanok, Sr.; Carlynn Niemoth, Jr.; Hanna Weaver, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, Heartland Lutheran Tri.;30, at Silver Lake Tri.;

Sept. — 1, at Nebraska Christian Double Tri.; 6, at Elba Tri.; 10, at High Plains Tourney; ,15, Ansley/Litchfield; 20, Heartland Lutheran Tri.; 22, at Humphrey St. Francis; 27, Deshler; 29, at Humphrey St. Francis Tri.;

Oct. — 4, McCool Junction; 8, at Palmer Tourney; 11, Heartland Lutheran Tri.; 13-15, at Goldenrod Conference Tourney;18, Fullerton

Nebraska Christian

CLASS: D-1

NICKNAME: Eagles

COACH: Amy Schreiber

2021 record: 30-4 (Class D-1 third-place)

RETURNING STARTERS: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: Reghan Flynn, Sr.; Ali Brunning, Jr.. Hope Seip, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, at Shelton; 27, at Minden Inv.; 30, at Gibbon Tri.

Sept. — 1, Nebraska Christian Double Tri.; 6, at Nebraska Lutheran; 8, at High Plains; 15, at Central Valley Tri.; 17, at Central City Inv.; 22, Nebraska Christian Tri.; 24, at Ansley-Litchfield Inv.; 27, Lincoln Christian; 29, at Humphrey St. Francis Tri.;

Oct. — 4, Fullerton; 6, at St. Edward; 13-15, at Goldenrod Conference Tourney; 18, at Central City Tri.

Northwest

CLASS: B

NICKNAME: Vikings

COACH: Lindsey Harders

2021 record: 24-12 (Class B state qualifiers)

RETURNING STARTERS: 4

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

KEY RETURNEES: Chloe Mader, Sr.; Whitney Loman, Sr.; Taylor Jakubowski, Sr.; Macie Middlton, Sr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, Grand Island CC; 27, at Bill Marshall Classic; 30 at Kearney;

Sept. — 3, at Beatrice Tourney; 8, North Platte; 10, Northwest Inv.; 15, Waverly; 20, at Aurora; 22, Northwest Tri.; 27, Adams Central 30-1, Twin Cities Inv.

Oct. — 4, at Beatrice Tri.; 6, Omaha Duchesne; 11, at Elkhorn; 13-15, Central Conference Tournament; 18, York.

Ord

CLASS: C-1

NICKNAME: Chanticleers

COACH: Riley Smith

2021 record: 17-15

RETURNING STARTERS: 6

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

KEY RETURNEES: Kaidence Wilson, Sr.; Britta Deden, Sr.; Ali Miller, Sr.; Lexi Vancura, Sr.; Marin Reilly, Jr.; Maggie Fischer, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, Minden; 27, at Bill Marshall Classic in Grand Island;

Sept. — 1, St. Paul; 3, at Wahoo Inv.; 8, at Centura Tri.; 10, at Boone Central Inv.; 12, at Ravenna Tri.; 15, West Holt; 17, Ord Invite; 20, at Central City Tri.; 27, at Boone Central/Newman Grove; 29, at Kearney Catholic;

Oct. — 4, at Cozad Tri.; 6, Arcadia-Loup City; 10-13, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 20, Doniphan-Trumbull.

Palmer

CLASS: D-2

NICKNAME: Tigers

COACH: Shelbea Mamot

2021 record: 6-20

RETURNING STARTERS: 1

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 1

KEY RETURNEES: Joslynn Donahey, Sr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, at Heartland Tri.

Sept. — 1, at Nebraska ChristianTri.; 8, at East Butler; 10, at Osceola Tourney; 13, at High Plains Tri.; 20, at Heartland Lutheran Tri.; 22, at Harvard; 27, at Riverside Tri.; 29, at Shelby-Rising City.

Oct. — 4, Palmer Tri.; 6, at Fullerton; 8, Palmer Tourney; 11, at Elba Tri.; 13-15, at Goldenrod Tourney; 20, Elba.

Ravenna

CLASS: D-1

NICKNAME: Bluejays

COACH: Rebecca Hervert

2021 record: 10-20

RETURNING STARTERS: NA

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

KEY RETURNEES: Kennedy Hurt, Sr.; Tori Sklenar, Sr.; Morgyn Fiddelke, Sr.; Aspyn Wick, Sr.; McKenzie Greenland, Sr.; Claire Coulter, Sr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, Central City; 30, Overton

Sept. — 1, at Gibbon Tri.; 6, at St. Paul Tri.; 8, at Amherst; 10, at Sandy Creek Int.; 12, Ravenna Tri.; 20 at Wood River; 22, at Ansley-Litchfield; 24, at Holdrege; 27, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 29, at Broken Bow Tri.

Oct. — 4, at Wood River Tri; 8, at Arcadia-Loup City Inv.; 10-13, at Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 18, Centura

Riverside

CLASS: D-1

NICKNAME: Chargers

COACH: Meridee Heikes

2021 record: 14-9

RETURNING STARTERS: 3

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 3

KEY RETURNEES: Kayce Martinsen, Sr.; Emma Rankin, Sr.; Ashtyn Heikes, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 30, Twin River

Sept. — 1, at Central Valley Tri.; 6, at Elba Tri.; 10, at Osceola Tourney; 13, Riverside Tri.; 15, Riverside Tri; 22, at Nebraska Christian; 27, Riverside Tri.;

Oct. — 3, Riverside Tri; 6, at Burwell Tri.; 11, at Neligh-Oakdale Tri.; 13-15, at Goldenrod Conference Tourney;

St. Paul

CLASS: C-1

NICKNAME: Wildcats

COACH: Matt Koehn-Fairbanks

2021 record: 28-6

RETURNING STARTERS: 5

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

RETURNING STARTERS: Jenna Jakubowski, Sr.; Clara Kunze, Sr.; Maya Becker, Sr.; Jessica Vetick, Jr.; Gracie Mudloff, Jr.

2022 schedule

Aug. — 25, David City;

Sept. — 1, Ord; 3, at Lexington Inv.; 6, St. Paul Tri.; 13, Centura; 16-17, at Gothenburg Inv.; 20, Adams Central; 24, at Elkhorn Valley Inv.; 27, Central City;

Oct. — 4, Columbus Lakeview; 6, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 8, at Wisner-Pilger Inv.; 10-13, at Lou-Platte Conf. Tourney; 20, at St. Paul Tri.

Wood River

CLASS: C-2

NICKNAME: Eagles

COACH: Nanci Martin

2021 record: 13-18

RETURNING STARTERS: 6

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 6

KEY RETURNEES: Sage Brabec, Jr.; Macie Peters, Jr.; Gracie Wagoner, Sr.

Aug. — 25, Arcadia/Loup City;

Sept. — 1, at Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.; 6, at Central City; 8, at Centura Tri.; 10, at Elm Creek Tournament; 13, at GICC; 17, at Central City Inv.; 20, Ravenna; 22, Holdrege; 27-29, at St. Cecilia Tournament.

Oct. — 4, Wood River Tri.; 10-13, at