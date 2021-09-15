VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Broken Bow continues to ‘dive in’ during 7-0 start

The Broken Bow volleyball team doesn’t want to hold anything back in the 2021 season.
The Indian seniors picked the theme “Dive in” for the season.
So far, Broken Bow has done that. They are 7-0 and find themselves ranked No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-1 rankings.
The Indians also have a five-set win, including 15-13 in the fifth stanza, over ratings contender Gothenburg.
“The seniors picked it because they want to go for it and not hold anything back,” Broken Bow coach Skylar Morris said. “It’s been a good motto for them because I believe they have been doing that. I don’t think we would have pulled out some of the wins if we weren’t diving all in.”
The Indians will get a chance to see where they stack up in Class C-1 this weekend as they will head to the Seward Tournament. It will feature No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran and No. 2 and defending champion Wahoo.
But that tournament has been a telling sign for the Indians the past two years. Broken Bow defeated Wahoo two years ago after the Warriors had won the state championship the two previous years and defeated Lincoln Lutheran in last year’s tournament. The Indians had long winning streaks after that and have reached the state tournament in both seasons.
“We’re excited for the challenges coming up. It’s going to be tough on Saturday as we have Lincoln Lutheran, Oakland-Craig, who we played to go to state last year, and Omaha Concordia in our pool,” Morris said. “But this has been our step-up tournament and been our proving point. I hope that will be the case again this year.”
Twin sisters Kya and Kailyn Scott lead the Indians as they have been part of the Indian program since they were freshmen.
Kya leads the Indians with 101 kills with a .263 hitting efficiency and a team-high 117 digs, while Kailyn is the setter who has dished out 200 assists.
Morris said the two have been valuable to the Indians’ success over the years.
“Their leadership out on the court has been outstanding this season,” she said. “Kailyn has really stepped up into a leadership role in getting people together and have them relaxed. Kya is very vocal but her leadership is more on what she does on the court.”
Callie White and Emma Taylor also return with experience from last year. White has chipped in 35 kills with 17 blocks, while Taylor is playing as a defensive specialist with 39 digs. Halle McCaslin is another player who has impressed Morris as she has 30 kills with 88 digs.
“Callie is much more improved and confident this season for us, while Emma has done a great job for us being the DS for us,” Morris said. “Halle is playing outside hitter for us and is playing all six rotations. Her defense and serve receive have been outstanding. And everyone else has done their role in helping us be successful.”
Morris said she has been pleased with the start and hopes the Indians can continue to gain momentum during the course of the season.
“We really can’t complain being 7-0 even though every coach says they can find something to fix,” Morris said. “We’re winning even though I don’t think we are playing as well as I think we can play but that’s a positive because we are figuring things out and are going in the right direction. Hopefully we can continue to do that and can be a tough team.”
Before heading to Seward, the Indians will host Lexington Thursday.
OWH ratings update
A few other area teams are ranked in this week’s Omaha World-Herald rankings.
In Class B, Aurora is ranked No. 8 while Adams Central is No. 9.
In Class C-1, Grand Island Central Catholic is No. 4, ahead of Broken Bow.
In Class D-1, Nebraska Christian and Central Valley are ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
Milestones
A pair of area seniors earned career milestones during the early part of the season.
Wood River’s Jenna Rauert recorded her 2,000th career assist during the Elm Creek Saturday. The Eagle senior, who also plays middle blocker, is now at 2,040 assists for her career.
Northwest’s Sophia McKinney also surpassed a career milestone during the season. The senior passed the 1,000 career dig mark during Vikings’ sweep of North Platte last Thursday.
GICC’s Sharon Zavala is nearing another milestone in her career.
The longtime Crusader coach is one away from reaching win No. 1,100 after GICC swept Wood River Tuesday night. The earliest Zavala can reach the milestone is this weekend at the Ord Invite.
Area leaders
Coaches, you should have received e-mails about all-area leaders, which will run every Thursday.
A majority of the stats in the leaders were taken from MaxPreps. If you are not using MaxPreps, please send stats to marc.zavala@theindependent.com by 4 p.m. every Wednesday.
Marc Zavala covers volleyball for The Independent.