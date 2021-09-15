VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Broken Bow continues to ‘dive in’ during 7-0 start

“We’re excited for the challenges coming up. It’s going to be tough on Saturday as we have Lincoln Lutheran, Oakland-Craig, who we played to go to state last year, and Omaha Concordia in our pool,” Morris said. “But this has been our step-up tournament and been our proving point. I hope that will be the case again this year.”

Twin sisters Kya and Kailyn Scott lead the Indians as they have been part of the Indian program since they were freshmen.

Kya leads the Indians with 101 kills with a .263 hitting efficiency and a team-high 117 digs, while Kailyn is the setter who has dished out 200 assists.

Morris said the two have been valuable to the Indians’ success over the years.

“Their leadership out on the court has been outstanding this season,” she said. “Kailyn has really stepped up into a leadership role in getting people together and have them relaxed. Kya is very vocal but her leadership is more on what she does on the court.”

Callie White and Emma Taylor also return with experience from last year. White has chipped in 35 kills with 17 blocks, while Taylor is playing as a defensive specialist with 39 digs. Halle McCaslin is another player who has impressed Morris as she has 30 kills with 88 digs.