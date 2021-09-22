Volleyball notebook: GICC coach wins No. 1,100

The wins keep piling up for Sharon Zavala.
The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball coach racked up another milestone in her 47th year of coaching.
She picked up win No. 1,100 career victory after the Class C-1, No. 3 Crusaders defeated Pleasanton during the Ord Tournament Saturday.
Zavala said the win felt like any other win during her career.
“I really didn’t think about it too much. I’ve been through it before,” Zavala said. “I was just doing my job and just coaching.”
After the match, the parents held up a poster saying “Win No. 1,100” and the parents presented Zavala with cookies after the tournament.
Zavala has guided the Crusaders to 32 state tournament appearances with 10 state championships and nine runner-up finishes.
She said the success is not possible without the support of her family, her assistants over the years, the administration as well as the parents of all the athletes she’s coached during the years.
“You have to have that or you don’t stay in coaching. Not every year is an easy year. The association you make keeps you in it,” Zavala said. “And the parents especially. Not only are the parents supportive of their child but are supportive of the program and other kids and that’s important.”
Now the focus can turn to the rest of the season as GICC is now 15-0 after sweeping David City Aquinas on Tuesday.
Chloe Cloud leads the Crusader attack with 128 kills with a .237 hitting efficiency and 34 blocks, while Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods have 110 and 109 kills, respectively. Setter Carolyn Maser has 377 assists with 26 ace serves and Alyssa Wilson leads the defense with 135 digs.
Zavala said she likes how GICC is playing right now but knows there will be challenges ahead. The Crusaders head to the Holdrege tournament Saturday before hosting two matches with No. 2 Kearney Catholic on Tuesday,then Northwest the following Thursday. GICC also will play in the Centennial Conference Tournament later in the season.
“I see things we can do better but we do have definite strengths and we’re trying to capitalize on those strengths. We have a lot of kids who work hard into making this a good team,” Zavala said. “We just hope to get the kids to keep improving.”
Aurora hosts home tournament
Aurora will host its home tournament Saturday.
The tournament will feature three rated teams in No. 3 Waverly, No. 7 Bennington, No. 8 Aurora, and two more in C-1 in No. 2 Kearney Catholic and No. 4 Columbus Lakeview.
The tournament gets under way at 9 a.m. and the championship is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Aurora Tournament
SC - sports complex
NG - North Gym
First round
Aurora vs. Lakeview, 9 a.m. (SC)
Waverly vs. Sidney, 9 a.m. (NG)
Kearney Catholic vs. Crete, 10:15 a.m. (SC)
Lincoln Christian vs. Bennington, 10:15 a.m. (NG)
Consolation
AUR-LAK loser vs. WAV-SID loser, 11:30 a.m. (NG)
KC-CRETE loser vs. LC-BENN loser, 12:45 p.m. (NG)
Semifinals
AUR-LAK winner vs. WAV-SID winner, 11:30 a.m. (SC)
KC-CRETE winner vs. LC-BENN winner, 12:45 p.m. (SC)
Placement matches
Seventh-place match, 2 p.m. (NG)
Fifth-place match, 3:15 p.m. (NG)
Third-place match, 2 p.m. (SC)
Championship, 3:15 p.m. (SC)
EDITOR’S NOTE: Marc Zavala, who is Sharon Zavala’s son, writes about volleyball for The Independent.