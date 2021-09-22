Volleyball notebook: GICC coach wins No. 1,100

The wins keep piling up for Sharon Zavala.

The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball coach racked up another milestone in her 47th year of coaching.

She picked up win No. 1,100 career victory after the Class C-1, No. 3 Crusaders defeated Pleasanton during the Ord Tournament Saturday.

Zavala said the win felt like any other win during her career.

“I really didn’t think about it too much. I’ve been through it before,” Zavala said. “I was just doing my job and just coaching.”

After the match, the parents held up a poster saying “Win No. 1,100” and the parents presented Zavala with cookies after the tournament.

Zavala has guided the Crusaders to 32 state tournament appearances with 10 state championships and nine runner-up finishes.

She said the success is not possible without the support of her family, her assistants over the years, the administration as well as the parents of all the athletes she’s coached during the years.