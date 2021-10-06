Volleyball Notebook: St. Paul reloading in 2021

Koehn-Fairbanks said their experience has been very valuable.

“It’s been huge. Olivia has kept a lot of plays alive for us by running down balls for us,” he said. “When she missed the Lexington Invite, it showed how valuable she is to our team, but that allowed other players to step up. And Jenna has been a great go-to hitter for us. She seems to hit us out of trouble when we need her to.”

Transfers Clara Kunze (Palmer) and Jess Vetick (Fullerton), who are second and third with 159 and 135 kills, respectively, are those other players who have stepped up for the Wildcats.

“They have done a great job intergrading into our program,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Clara is a good team leader with a great personality who gets along great with the girls. We didn’t know for sure where she would fit in but has really settled in well on the right side for us. And Jess is a fast hitter with a quick arm swing. Once we moved her to a six-rotation player, she’s been able to find a better groove and that has paid off for her.”