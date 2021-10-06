Volleyball Notebook: St. Paul reloading in 2021

As the saying goes for some teams, they don’t rebuild, they reload.
That’s something the St. Paul volleyball team has certainly done in 2021.
After losing eight seniors off of last year’s 34-1 state runner-up team, the Wildcats returned only two players with significant playing time.
However, with many new faces in its lineup, St. Paul is currently 18-4 and on an eight-match winning streak.
The most recent success came Tuesday after the Wildcats swept Class C-1 No. 4 Columbus Lakeview on its home floor.
St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said the Wildcats are finding ways to get wins, which he said a lot of those victories could have gone either way. St. Paul is 6-4 in matches that have gone to a deciding set.
“It hasn’t been easy to get 18 wins this year and we’ve been in a lot of close matches, especially early on,” he said. “We’ve just made the plays at the right time and that’s the sign of a good team. That’s allowing us to build confidence and we’ve played with a lot of confidence in these last few matches.”
Olivia Poppert and Jenna Jakubowski are the two players that have been part of the St. Paul’s state runner-up finishes the past two years. Poppert, who missed the Lexington Invite because of a concussion earlier this season, is a three-year setter who has dished out 448 assists. Jakubowski leads the Wildcat attack with 272 kills on the season.
Koehn-Fairbanks said their experience has been very valuable.
“It’s been huge. Olivia has kept a lot of plays alive for us by running down balls for us,” he said. “When she missed the Lexington Invite, it showed how valuable she is to our team, but that allowed other players to step up. And Jenna has been a great go-to hitter for us. She seems to hit us out of trouble when we need her to.”
Transfers Clara Kunze (Palmer) and Jess Vetick (Fullerton), who are second and third with 159 and 135 kills, respectively, are those other players who have stepped up for the Wildcats.
“They have done a great job intergrading into our program,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Clara is a good team leader with a great personality who gets along great with the girls. We didn’t know for sure where she would fit in but has really settled in well on the right side for us. And Jess is a fast hitter with a quick arm swing. Once we moved her to a six-rotation player, she’s been able to find a better groove and that has paid off for her.”
Koehn-Fairbanks said Gracie Mudloff, Maya Becker, Madison Hirschman and Montanna Morgan all have stepped up as well. At middle blockers, Mudloff has 54 blocks, while Becker has chipped in 86 kills for the Wildcats. Hirschman is the libero who leads the defense with 263 digs, while Morgan has been used as a serving specialist and has 28 ace serves on the season.
“Maya has been sneaky good for us as she has had double digit kills for us and that’s been good for us and Gracie has been a very effective blocker for us,” he said. “Madison is strong with her hands and is a good passer and defense and Montana has served some really big serving runs for us as she is one of our top ace leaders. They all have come around for us.”
The Wildcats are the top seed in the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament, which gets under way Monday at the home sites.
Semifinal and placement matches will take place in Ravenna on Tuesday and Thursday. Championship is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Before the conference tournament, St. Paul hosts Doniphan-Trumbull Thursday, then will head to the Wisner-Pilger Tournament Saturday.
Koehn-Fairbanks said he’s enjoyed seeing the growth St. Paul has gone through during the season.
“This has been a fun group to coach and they love playing the game and are having fun with each other,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “There are some things we can work on like we can still serve a little tougher and serve receive can get stronger but it’s been going well so far. Hopefully the kids can continue to improve.”
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament
Monday
At St. Paul
Game 1 — Gibbon vs. Central City, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — St. Paul vs. GIB-CC winner, 7 p.m.
At Ord
Game 3 — Ravenna vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Ord vs. Wood River, 7 p.m.
At Centura
Game 5 — Centura vs. Arcadia-Loup City, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
At Ravenna
Semifinals
Game 6 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 7 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday
At Ravenna
Game 11 — Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m.
GICC earns No. 1 seed at Centennial Conference
Grand Island Central Catholic has earned the No. 1 seed during the Centennial Conference Tournament.
It’s a tournament that’s always one of the toughest in the state as it features six rated teams, including four in C-1 (No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, No. 2 GICC, No. 3 Kearney Catholic, No. 9 Bishop Neumann), one in C-2 (No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia) and one in D-1 (No. 3 Archbishop Bergan).
GICC and Kearney Catholic, who are the top two seeds, will host pool-play matches on Thursday, while the rest of the tournament will be played Saturday at Lincoln Christian.
Championship is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Conference Tournament
Thursday
At GICC
NG — North Gym; SG — South Gym.
5 p.m. — GICC vs. Lincoln Christian (SG); Neumann vs. Concordia (NG)
6 p.m. — Bergan vs. Concordia (SG); Neuamnn vs. Lincoln Christian (NG)
7 p.m. — GICC vs. Bergan (SG)
At Kearney Catholic
G1 — Gym 1; G2 — Gym 2
5 p.m. — Kearney Catholic vs. Hastings St. Cecilia (G1); Scotus vs. Aquinas (G2)
6 p.m. — Lincoln Lutheran vs. Aquinas (G1); Scotus vs. St. Cecilia (G2)
7 p.m. — Kearney Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran (G2).
Saturday
At Lincoln Christian
G1 — Gym 1; G2 — Gym 2
10 a.m. — Bergn vs. Neumann (G1); Lincoln Lutheran vs. Scotus (G2)
11 a.m. — GICC vs. Concordia (G1); Kearney Catholic vs. Aquinas (G2)
noon — Bergan vs. Lin. Christian (G1); Lin. Lutheran vs. St. Cecilia (G2)
1 p.m. — GICC vs. Neumann (G1); Kearney Catholic vs. Scotus (G2)
2 p.m. — Lin. Christian vs. Concordia (G1); St. Cecilia vs. Aquinas (G2)
3 p.m. — Third-place: 2nd pool A vs. 2nd pool B (G1); 3rd pool A vs. 3rd pool B (G2)
4 p.m. — Championship
NW’s McKinney breaks school record for career digs
Sophia McKinney dug her way into the Northwest record books.
The Viking libero broke the school record for digs in a career during the Twin Cities Tournament this past weekend.
McKinney currently has 1,243 digs in her career. She passed former Viking and current assistant coach Kyla (Havranek) Fuchtman.