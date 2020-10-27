VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Aurora tops Northwest in four sets

YORK — Aurora advanced to the championship of the Class B, Subdistrict 6 tournament by topping Northwest 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23 in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Kassidy Hudson led the Huskies (21-11) with 11 kills and three aces. Jaylee Schuster added seven kills and five blocks while Rachel Hunter put down six kills.

Raina Cauttau had 18 set assists and Kasey Schuster added 12. Lexi Jones totalled seven blocks.

Aurora faces top-seeded York in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. final.

Islanders fall

OMAHA — Grand Island Senior High’s season came to a close with a 25-12, 25-18, 28-26 loss to Class A No. 7-rated Millard West in the first round of the District 5 tournament.

The Islanders finished with a record of 2-24.

D2-3 at CENTRAL CITY

Hampton (16-9) 16 23 10

Neb. Christian (17-8) 25 25 25

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Aces: Tabitha Seip 5, Shelby McHargue 4; Kills: Seip 8, McHargue 6, Molly Griess 6; Digs: Seip 15; Blocks: Reghan Flynn 4, Griess 3; Set assists: Ali Bruning 16.