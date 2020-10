VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Crusaders open postseason with sweep of Doniphan-Trumbull

ST. PAUL — Class C-1 No. 4-rated Grand Island Central Catholic swept past Doniphan-Trumbull Monday to set up a Subdistrict 8 championship showdown against St. Paul on Tuesday.

The Crusaders used nine kills and six blocks from Chloe Cloud to top the Cardinals 25-9, 25-13, 25-13.

Evan Glade added eight kills and Gracie Woods chipped in six for the Crusaders (24-2).

Carolyn Maser finished with 30 set assists and eight digs while Rylie Rice contributed seven digs and 12 points. Kylee Hasselman also had 12 points with three ace serves.

St. Paul (30-0) also posted a sweep with the Wildcats downing Central City 25-8, 25-18, 25-9.

C1-8 AT ST. PAUL

Central City (2-25) 8 18 9

St. Paul (30-0) 25 25 25

CENTRAL CITY — Kills: Fallon Wells 3; Digs: Jade Erickson 18. Aces: MaKayla Envoldsen 2. Set assists: Graci McGinnis 7.

ST. PAUL — Kills: Josie Jakubowski 9, Teegan Hansel 9, Jenna Jakubowski 5, Ashlyn Lukasiewicz 4. Aces: Carley Dixson 3, Camryn Morgan 3, Je. Jakubowski 3. Set assists: Morgan 29. Digs: Paige Lukasiewicz 9, Noel Roan 6, Jo. Jakubowski 6.