Walker's home run helps lift Tom Dinsdale Automotive to win in home tourney

By Marc Zavala

After struggling in its first two games of its home tournament on Friday, one swing provided all the confidence Tom Dinsdale Automotive needed Saturday.

Camden Walker hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to bring some energy to the Grand Island juniors.

That helped Dinsdale come away with a 9-1 five-inning win over Millard Sox Gold.

“It seemed that home run just energized the whole team,” Grand Island coach Alexis Ortega said. “I kept telling the guys to keep swinging and be aggressive at the plate. We did that today.”

That wasn’t the only play Walker provided for Dinsdale. He finished 3-for-3 with a double and scored three run during the day.

“Camden was really locked in there,” Ortega said. “He’s a great hitter but what helped too was having guys on base already so that was key. Without those guys on base, we only score one run.”

After two runs in the bottom of the third to make it 5-0, Dinsdale put together a strong in the next inning.

Walker hit a double to start the inning, then scored later on an error.

Then with the bases loaded, JT Rein scored on a passed ball, then Ashton Helgoth made it 8-1.

Meanwhile, Owen William earned the win for Dinsdale. He pitched a complete game, giving up five hits.

“That was the first complete game for him so that was nice to see,” Ortega said. “He threw a lot of strikes and kept his pitch count low (62). He did a great job today.”

Ortega said Dinsdale’s confidence was much different than it was on Friday, when it was outscored 18-2 in two losses.

“We just played with a lot of confidence today, especially on defense,” Ortega said. “We made a lot of nice plays out on defense and our approach at the plate was very good. Hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Dinsdale will wrap up tournament play at 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

