Walks haunt Grand Island Senior High in loss in extra innings to Lincoln Southwest

Nancy Sinatra’s song “These Boots Are Made for Walking” was the song that was imitated a lot during Grand Island Senior High’s 11-8 eight-inning loss to Lincoln Southwest Thursday at Ryder Park.

The Islanders walked 12 batters during the contest.

GISH head coach Kirby Wells said it’s hard to win a game giving away that many free passes.

“We walked far too many guys,” said Wells. “When you give a good hitting team extra guys on base they are going to hurt you.”

And hurt them they did.

GISH starter Tyler Fay went 3.2 innings allowing five runs on six hits. He also walked five and struck out five.

After trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, The Islanders bats had a two-out rally which started with a pinch-hitter getting things going.

With the bases loaded and two out, Wells brought in Jace Chrisman )to pinch hit. The move paid off as Chrisman hit a long fly ball screamer to right field, which was falling fast.

After Southwest right fielder Trent Pfeiffer had the ball bounce out of his glove, Chrisman ended up with a triple, allowing the Islanders to tie the game at 5-all.

Wells said he had faith in his junior hitter when he chose to pick him in that moment.

“He’s been swinging a good bat the last couple weeks,” he said. “He has been putting together quality at bats, so he earned that right.”

Blake Waring came on in relief for Silver Hawk starting pitcher Wes Wendt.

Waring, who started the game at second base, earned the in pitching the rest of the way.

LSW coach Mitch Vernon said Waring really took the leadership role with his Thursday night performance.

“That’s his personality. That’s his role on the team both offensively and on the mound.” said Vernon.“He’s not going to overpower you, but he is going to locate and throw all three pitches.”

For Waring he said he just wanted to play his game.

“I really just want to locate my pitch (hitting) then come back and pound the zone,” he said.

After getting out of the fourth inning, Warning struggled in the bottom of the fifth. He hit Broxten Barrientos, and then allowed back-to-back hits to Sam Hartman and Cohen Evans, who reached via the bunt.

After that Waring found his off-speed pitch and really located it well striking out the next four consecutive batters.

Waring said once he found his location for the breaking ball, it got more comfortable on the mound

“It wasn’t super sharp to begin with,” he said. “I felt it got stronger as I went along.”

Both teams scored two runs in the in both halves of their innings to tie the game at 7-all.

But in the seventh, Waring hit a double to reach base, followed by a Cam Newell RBI single to score courtesy runner Cal Newell to make it 8-7.

Cole Sweley, GISH’s third pitcher of the night, then managed to retire the next two batters to end the threat.

The Islanders answered back with two singles, a sacrifice fly and scored one to tie the game and forcing extra innings.

However, Tycen Nelson walked three consecutive batters allowing a lead-off single to Max Olivas. The a sac bunt by Cal Newell. He then allowed another single to Waring.

In all, The Silver hawks plated three runs in the extra frame and it was all they needed to get the win.

Although he had a very successful night himself, Waring credits his teammates with their tenacity and never-die attitude for helping with the win.

“I love the guys out there,” he said. “It’s good to know they will put everything on the line to help us win.”

Wells said this one was kind of a mixed bag of felling for him.

“I loved our effort and the way we competed,” he said. “Our pitchers did not have their best stuff today. We played really great defense.”

He said the hitting is where it got mixed up.

“At times our at bats were great at times, and when they weren’t great they were not where we needed them to be.”

Evans was the only Islander hitter with a multi-hit game going 2-for-3 with a walk in a losing effort.

Grand Island will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Seward before heading to the Fremont Triangular Saturday.

