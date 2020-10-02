WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Chloe Cloud

This week, our Athlete of the Week is Chloe Cloud from Grand Island Central Catholic. The junior had 45 kills during the week, including 23 total at the Holdrege Tournament last Saturday. GICC is currently 16-1 on the season.
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
