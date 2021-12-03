Waverly holds off Northwest's fourth-quarter rally

“We just played to our strengths,” Moerer said. “We need to be a team that gets out in transition, and we did that offensively. You could just see that offense got easy for us because we were in space and we were making the right reads. People were attacking the basket and kicking it out. That’s the kind of style that we want to move to.”

Maci Steckelberg and Abbie Carter each had nine points to lead Waverly, which only committed three turnovers after losing five in the first quarter.

Urbanski topped Northwest with 12 while Reba Mader added 11, including the team’s first seven points. Whitney Loman came off the bench to collect a game-high 11 rebounds.

Moerer said Northwest did a lot of things it can try to build on for a quick turnaround game against No. 2 Norris Saturday at 2 p.m.

“I think the way that we came out of halftime and really dug in defensively, we just kind of set our jaws and said we’re going to play better, we’re going to improve. And we did that,” he said. “That’s all you can ask from your kids. They came out and fought out of that hole, and that’s awesome.”

