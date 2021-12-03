Waverly holds off Northwest's fourth-quarter rally

It took Class B preseason No. 10-rated Waverly a quarter to figure things out against No. 7 Northwest in Friday’s season opener.
But once it did, Waverly was able to turn a 6-point deficit into a 13-point advantage over the next two quarters before holding off a late Northwest charge to post a 46-34 lead.
Northwest got within 37-32 in the fourth quarter before Waverly closed out the game with a 9-2 run.
But with only two returning starters and Rylie Rice currently sidelined, Northwest coach Russ Moerer left the first game pretty pleased with his team’s performance.
“We actually feel pretty good,” he said. “The second quarter bit us tonight. We just kind of got into a funk. But we’ve got a lot of new faces, we’re doing new things and I loved the fight. I loved the effort and how we cut their lead way down and gave ourselves a chance at the end of the game. That’s really important for us as we start the season.”
Waverly outscored Northwest 17-4 in the second quarter and 13-7 in the third to take a 35-22 lead.
But five points from both Avyn Urbanski and Kobye Costilla sparked a 10-2 run that pulled Northwest within 37-32 with 4:38 remaining.
“We just played to our strengths,” Moerer said. “We need to be a team that gets out in transition, and we did that offensively. You could just see that offense got easy for us because we were in space and we were making the right reads. People were attacking the basket and kicking it out. That’s the kind of style that we want to move to.”
Maci Steckelberg and Abbie Carter each had nine points to lead Waverly, which only committed three turnovers after losing five in the first quarter.
Urbanski topped Northwest with 12 while Reba Mader added 11, including the team’s first seven points. Whitney Loman came off the bench to collect a game-high 11 rebounds.
Moerer said Northwest did a lot of things it can try to build on for a quick turnaround game against No. 2 Norris Saturday at 2 p.m.
“I think the way that we came out of halftime and really dug in defensively, we just kind of set our jaws and said we’re going to play better, we’re going to improve. And we did that,” he said. “That’s all you can ask from your kids. They came out and fought out of that hole, and that’s awesome.”