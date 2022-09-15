Waverly tops Grand Island Northwest in Class B top-10 clash

Northwest couldn’t maintain its momentum after a strong start as Waverly posted a 27-25, 21-25, 25-9, 25-21 road victory Thursday night in an all-Vikings Class B top-10 matchup.

No. 4-rated Waverly survived a late 6-0 run to fend off No. 8 Northwest in the first set before the home squad responded in set two to tie the match 1-1. But Waverly completely dominated the third set and broke an 18-18 tie in the fourth with a 7-3 run, improving to 8-6 on the season.

“Set three has been to our detriment multiple times this season,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “We just really have to focus after about an hour of play to still continue playing good volleyball.

“We did a good job of hitting the reset button and coming out in set four, but set three has really been a weight on our shoulders.”

Waverly relied on the three-pronged hitting attack of Kara Kassebaum (16 kills), Eden Moore (15 kills) and Jaelyn Dicke (11 kills). Caylee Rowley recorded 41 assists as the visitors owned a 50-34 advantage in kills.

Coach Terri Neujahr’s Waverly squad struggled with serve-receive early as Northwest recorded six of its 10 aces in the first set. Taylor Jakubowski had four of Northwest’s ace serves in the opener.

“Northwest played really lights out,” said Neujahr, whose team had previously beat Northwest 2-1 back on Sept. 3 in the Beatrice Invitational. “Their serve-receive was a little up and down, which I think helped us a lot, but man, they hammered the ball. They’ve got some kids who can really get up and swing and they exploited some things that we don’t do well.

“This is the second time that we’ve played (Northwest), but I thought they played so much better tonight than they did last night. I did not want to go five (sets) with them.”

With the exception of set three, Harders agreed that Northwest was more competitive than in its first meeting with Waverly.

“We served a lot more aggressively this time around,” Harders said. “We also kind of knew their tendencies a little more since we had played before and also watched them play. Plus, a lot of the girls from both teams play together on a club team, so they know each other very well and I think that kind of helped.”

Makayla Rhoads and Whitney Loman had 10 kills apiece to lead Northwest (5-8), while Jakubowski finished with six kills, five ace serves and two blocks. Keyara Caspar recorded 16 assists and Macie Middleton had 13 assists.

After pulling into an 18-18 tie in the fourth set, Northwest’s attack went cold. Waverly finished off the match with a 7-3 scoring run with the help of four kills and an ace, while Northwest managed one kill in that stretch.

“If we didn’t pass well, we were struggling to get a good swing,” Harders said. “Waverly’s defense is very good and it’s tough to get a ball to go down against them. There were some very helter-skelter points and long rallies and we just had to try and stay focused.”

Said Neujahr: “We just kept plugging away and tried to have a lot of patience and just kept trying to execute our game plan. We just had to really go back to who we are.”

Northwest will have the weekend off to regroup before playing at Aurora on Tuesday. Harders said Northwest has faced a difficult slate, which has included five Class A opponents, but added that her squad remains upbeat.

“Our September schedule is pretty brutal — we’ve played a lot of top-10 teams in Class A, Class B and even in C-1,” Harders said. “It’s definitely a grind and the girls knew that it would be coming in. It’s obviously been a very big challenge for us.

“You can see on the court that athlete for athlete, we match up really well with a lot of these top teams and we just need to focus on eliminating the little mistakes because they really add up against us sometimes.”

Waverly 3, Northwest 1

Waverly (8-6); 27; 21; 25; 25

Northwest (5-8); 25; 25; 9; 21

WAVERLY (kills-aces-blocks)—Jolee Wiese 2-0-2, Kara Kassebaum 16-0-0, Caylee Rowley 2-0-0, Eden Moore 15-1-1, Renae Landon 4-0-2, Jaelyn Dicke 11-1-1, Joslyn Rice 0-1-0, Ashley Warner 0-0-0, Meghan Krenke 0-2-0, Madelyn Bassford 0-0-0. Totals 50-5-6.

NORTHWEST (kills-aces-blocks)—Keyara Caspar 1-0-0, Whitney Loman 10-0-0, Haylee Brandt 1-0-1, Taylor Jakubowski 6-5-2, Makayla Rhoads 10-1-0, Mikyna Stoppkotte 3-0-2, Avery Kershaw 2-0-0, Macie Middleton 0-3-0, Hannah Fletcher 0-1-0, Izzy Buhrman 1-0-1, Maci Langford 0-0-0. Totals 34-10-6.

Set assists—Waverly 45 (Rowley 41, Wiese 1, Dicke 1, Rice 2), Northwest 32 (Caspar 16, Middleton 13, Fletcher 3).