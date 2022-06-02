Wednesday legion baseball roundup

U-Save defeats Central City

CENTRAL CITY — A fast start helps U-Save Pharmacy pick up a win Wednesday.

The Grand Island seniors picked up six runs in the opening inning, en route to an 11-1 five-inning win.

U-Save also picked up five more in the third.

Maddon Kontos went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored two runs to lead the offense.

Ayden Beran picked up the win, giving up four hits and had six strikeouts.

U-Save 605 00—11 7 3

Central City 100 00—1 4 2

WP—Beran. LP—Sutton. 2B—USP: Hurley; CC: Jensen. 3B—USP: Ford.

Five Points Bank rallies to defeat Columbus

The Five Points Bank rallied to defeat Columbus Junior Blues.

After giving up six runs in the opening inning, the Grand Island juniors used a seven-run fifth inning to post a 13-7 win.

Cedric Sullivan led the offense by going 2-for-5 with three RBIs, while scoring two runs. Barret Obermiller was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a double for Grand Island.

Dane Comer came on in relief to pick up the win. He gave up five hits and had four strikeouts.

Columbus Junior Blues 600 000 1—7 11 1

Five Points Banks 111 073 x—13 10 3

WP—Comer. LP—Watchorn. 2B—FPB: Obermiller

Errors haunt Dinsdale in loss to Central City

CENTRAL CITY — Three errors were too much to overcome for the Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team.

The Grand Island juniors had three during a 2-0 loss to Central City.

Dinsdale could only manage only two hits in the loss.

Dane Martin and Cole Fernau each had a hit for Grand Island.

Tom Dinsdale Automotive 000 000 0—0 2 3

Central City 000 101 X—2 6 1

WP—Erickson. LP—Rein.