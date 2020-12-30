Wednesday's City Roundup: Northwest boys win in Doane Holiday Tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL
Vikings top Savannah
CRETE — Four players scored in double figures to lead Northwest to a 57-44 win over Savannah, Missouri, in the first round of the Doane Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
Jed Walford led the Vikings with 16 points while going a perfect 13-for-13 from the free-throw line. Parker Janky added 14 points, Riley Anderson chipped in 11 and Sam Hartman had 10.
Those four players combined to go 8-for-20 on 3-pointers.
Savannah 10 12 11 11—44
Northwest (4-2) 19 10 12 16—57
SAVANNAH—Quay Jeter 4, Wes Darnell 11, Heisman LaFave 11, Etnan Dudeck 4, Dayton Howard 5, Aiden Leonard 6, Tyson Hilsabeck 3.
NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 14, Riley Anderson 11, Jed Walford 16, Sam Hartman 10, Alex Brandt 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Hornets best Giltner
GREELEY — A strong second half helped send Heartland Lutheran past Giltner 37-25 in Wednesday’s consolation game of the Central Valley Holiday Tournament.
The Red Hornets outscored the Hornets 13-4 in the third quarter and 20-8 overall in the second half to open up a 17-all game.
“The first half was tight, but in the second half we came out and played great defense,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “We shut them down pretty good and were able to keep scoring. We also rebounded a lot better in the second half.”
Maggie Bexten led the Red Hornets (3-4) with 10 points. Alice Wiles put up a game-high 14 points for Giltner (1-8).
Heartland Lutheran (3-4) 7 10 13 7—37
Giltner (1-8) 9 8 4 4—25
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 10, Maddie Graham 9, Abigail Niemeier 3, Jessica Zehendner 2, Paige Peterson 2, Kathleen Spiehs 1.
GILTNER—Tracy Wiles 4, Macie Antle 5, Bre’ley Hunnicutt 2, Alice Wiles 14.
Vikings fall to Maryville
CRETE — Serena Sundell put up 34 points on 13-for-19 shooting and added five rebound and five steals to lead Maryville, Missouri, to a 58-32 win over Northwest Wednesday in the first round of the Doane Holiday Tournament.
Addy Esquivel led Northwest by scoring 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting and grabbing four rebounds.
Knights rout Islanders
LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest outscored Grand Island Senior High 13-2 in the first quarter en route to a 56-16 victory Wednesday in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament consolation game.
Ella McDonald topped the Islanders with eight points.
Lincoln Southeast (1-3) 13 9 17 17—56
Grand Island (0-9) 2 5 6 3—16
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST—Sam Searcey 2, Tayah Ryan 4, Kya Branch 6, Kate Rutledge 3, Anna Long 3, Liu Bollen 7, Hailey Mohler 7, Nyalvak Dak 12, Britt Wolf 12.
GRAND ISLAND—Ella McDonald 8, Abbi Maciejewski 4, Claire Kelly 3, Hailey Kenkel 1.