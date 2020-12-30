Wednesday's City Roundup: Northwest boys win in Doane Holiday Tournament

“The first half was tight, but in the second half we came out and played great defense,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “We shut them down pretty good and were able to keep scoring. We also rebounded a lot better in the second half.”

Maggie Bexten led the Red Hornets (3-4) with 10 points. Alice Wiles put up a game-high 14 points for Giltner (1-8).

Heartland Lutheran (3-4) 7 10 13 7—37

Giltner (1-8) 9 8 4 4—25

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 10, Maddie Graham 9, Abigail Niemeier 3, Jessica Zehendner 2, Paige Peterson 2, Kathleen Spiehs 1.

GILTNER—Tracy Wiles 4, Macie Antle 5, Bre’ley Hunnicutt 2, Alice Wiles 14.

Vikings fall to Maryville

CRETE — Serena Sundell put up 34 points on 13-for-19 shooting and added five rebound and five steals to lead Maryville, Missouri, to a 58-32 win over Northwest Wednesday in the first round of the Doane Holiday Tournament.

Addy Esquivel led Northwest by scoring 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting and grabbing four rebounds.

Knights rout Islanders