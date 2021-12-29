Wednesday's City Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest girls regroup, defeat Crete

CRETE — The Northwest girls basketball team came out firing out of the halftime locker room.

After being tied with 20-all at the half, the Vikings made five 3-pointers in part of a 19-point third quarter, before holding off Crete 47-44 in the third-place game of the Doane College Holiday Tournament.

NW coach Russ Moerer said he felt the game really turned in the third quarter with those 3-pointers, especially after he felt the Vikings had some chances in the first half.

“We felt like we missed a lot of opportunities in the first zone. We got good looks but shots just didn’t go in,” “We got going right away with those 3-pointers in the third quarter and that really sparked us.”

Crete outscored Northwest 14-8 in the final quarter, but the Vikings won the game by hitting their free throws down the stretch. They were 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Balance was also key for the Vikings. Rylie Rice and Avyn Urbanski each scored 14 points, while Reba Mader chipped in 12.