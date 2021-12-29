Wednesday's City Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest girls regroup, defeat Crete
CRETE — The Northwest girls basketball team came out firing out of the halftime locker room.
After being tied with 20-all at the half, the Vikings made five 3-pointers in part of a 19-point third quarter, before holding off Crete 47-44 in the third-place game of the Doane College Holiday Tournament.
NW coach Russ Moerer said he felt the game really turned in the third quarter with those 3-pointers, especially after he felt the Vikings had some chances in the first half.
“We felt like we missed a lot of opportunities in the first zone. We got good looks but shots just didn’t go in,” “We got going right away with those 3-pointers in the third quarter and that really sparked us.”
Crete outscored Northwest 14-8 in the final quarter, but the Vikings won the game by hitting their free throws down the stretch. They were 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Balance was also key for the Vikings. Rylie Rice and Avyn Urbanski each scored 14 points, while Reba Mader chipped in 12.
Moerer said while the balance was key, he was happy to see the Vikings bounce back after losing to Class B, No. 4 Omaha Skutt 64-22 the day before.
“That balance is great, especially against the 2-3 zone that Crete plays,” Moerer said. “We have confidence in our girls to shoot the ball. It was a great bounce back win. There is no quit in us. We will grind.”
Northwest hosts crosstown rival Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Northwest (4-4) 7 13 19 8—47
Crete (3-6) 7 13 10 14—44
NORHTWEST—Avyn Urbanski 14, Reba Mader 12, Rylie Rice 14, Maddy Cushing 6, Kenzie Havranek 1.
CRETE—Mack Steuer 2, Karlee Henning 8, Kaitlyn Wendt 2, Marin Rasgorshek 14, Brooke Deisley 11, Jenna Andindi 2, Ansley Kuntz 2, Trinity McMillan 3.
North Star defeats Grand Island
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Lincoln North Star 64-28 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
No other information was provided. The Islanders will be back in action at Lincoln High Jan. 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vikings finish third at Doane Tourney
CRETE — The Northwest boys basketball team started fast and didn’t let up.
The Vikings led 15-7 after the opening quarter to help them defeat Savannah, Mo. 55-34 in the third-place game of the Doane College Holiday Tournament.
Trevyn Keene led Northwest twith 18 points, while Travin Harring chipped in 12 and Cooper Garrett added 11.
Northwest is off until Jan. 7 when it travels to Columbus Lakeview.
Northwest (2-6) 15 15 15 10—55
Savannah, Mo. 7 17 4 6—34
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 6, Travin Harring 12, Wyatt Jensen 5, Trevyn Keene 18, Cooper Garrett 11, Tegan Lemkau 3.
SAVANNAH—Keithon Tipton 2, Alex Hooper 2, Matt Collier 7, Aiden Leonard 2, Ethan Dudek 16, Alex Fitzgerald 3, Brendan McKnight 2.
WRESTLING
Islanders competing at Rumble on the Red
FARGO, N.D. — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team finished the first day of Rumble on the Red with 36 points.
The Islanders have no one competing in the semifinals but have only one wrestler still alive for a medal.