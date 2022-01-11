Wednesday's City Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
GICC loses showdown with York girls
YORK — The second quarter made the difference.
Class C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic was outscored 19-10 in the second quarter as Class B, No. 5 York grabbed a 47-35 win Tuesday.
Mattie Pohl led the Dukes with 19 points, while Kiersten Portwine added 11. GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said the Crusaders had a hard time stopping York, especially in the second quarter.
“We really struggled defensively,” “We played hard but we just seemed to be a step behind. I think they are up there with the teams in Class B. They really set the tone early with their scoring, especially in the second quarter. We got good shots but they just didn’t go in.”
Lucy Ghaifan led GICC with 12 points, while Chloe Cloud added eight.
The Crusaders host David City Aquinas on Friday.
Grand Island CC (9-4) 9 10 8 8—35
York (10-2) 8 19 9 11—47
GRAND ISLAND CC—Anna Tibbetts 2, Jenna Heidelk 2, Carolyn Maser 6, Brydal Moody 5, Chloe Cloud 8, Lucy Ghaifan 12.
YORK—Masa Scheierman 5, Kiersten Portwine 11, Destiny Shepherd 5, Anna Briggs 7, Mattie Pohl 19.
Hampton edges Heartland Lutheran
HAMPTON — Hampton pulled away from Heartland Lutheran in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks outscored the Red Hornets 15-8 in the final period to take a 42-38 victory Tuesday.
Maggie Bexten led Heartland Lutheran with nine points, while Carly Niemoth chipped in eight and Brynn Saddler had seven.
HL coach Brad Bills said Hampton made the plays in the fourth quarter.
“They scored two quick baskets that turned a one-point deficit into a five-point lead,” Bills said. “We kept battling and it got to a point to where we had to foul them. They did a great job hitting their free throws.
It was a good game as both teams took turns with the lead throughout the game.”
Heartland Lutheran (2-8) 7 12 11 8—38
Hampton (4-7) 3 12 12 15—42
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 9, Brielle Saddler 4, Abigail Niemeier 4, Carly Niemoth 8, Kelsey Essex 6, Brynn Saddler 7.
HAMPTON—Kylie Mersch 7, Nevaeh Lukassen 3, Shae Kingery 2, Kaylei Joseph 8, Liilian Dose 13, Zaya Stuart 5, Jenna Hansen 2, Gavin Gilmore 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
York’s fourth quarter too much for GICC
YORK — York went on a decisive run against Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Dukes used a 23-14 fourth quarter to pull away to a 44-33 win over the Crusaders Tuesday.
Gil Jengmer led GICC with 12 points, while Marcus Lowry chipped in 10.
Grand Island CC (10-2) 2 8 9 14—33
York (7-5) 6 11 4 23—44
GRAND ISLAND CC—Brayton Johnson 4, Zack Corey 2, Isaac Herbek 1, Marcus Lowry 10, Ishmael Nadir 4, Gil Jengmer 12.
YORK—Garrett Ivey 11, Marshall McCarthy 7, Joel Jensen 8, Ryan Seevers 12, Austin Phinney 6.
WRESTLING
Northwest falls to No. 3 O’Neill
O’NEILL — The Northwest wrestling team had a tough time against O’Neill.
The Vikings won only four matches during their 53-24 loss to the Class C, No. 3-rated Eagles (NSWCA)Tuesday.
Kaleb Keiper (106 pounds), Joseph Stein (195) and Victor Isele (220) all won their matches by pin, while Roland Murillo (126) won his match on a forfeit victory.
“Other than the guys that won, we did not wrestle well,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We made some mistakes and they took advantage of those mistakes. We can’t allow that to happen.”
Northwest will compete at Seward Thursday.
O’Neill 53, Northwest 24
285—Tucker Shabram, ON, maj. dec. Adam Aparcio, NW, 12-0; 106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Brayden Romesser, ON, 0:57; 113—Dylan Parks, ON, maj. dec. Kody Kuck, NW, 11-1; 120—John Alden, ON, tech. fall Gavin Ruff, NW, 19-3; 126—Roland Murillo, NW, won by forf.; 132—Pryor Mathews, ON, pinned Willie Jones, NW, 1:20; 138—Joseph Yates, ON, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 1:39; 145—Ty Rainforth, ON, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 1:49; 152—Oliver Schluns, ON, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 4:00; 160—Brady Thompson, ON, pinned Bo Bushhousen, NW, 3:18; 170—Levi Drueke, ON, maj. dec. Cooper Ewoldt, NW, 15-2; 182—Fabian Acevado, ON, pinned Nolan Moorman, NW, 3:12; 195—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Salvador Rodriguez, ON, 1:43; 220—Victor Isele, NW, pinned Noah Shabram, ON, 1:39.