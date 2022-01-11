Wednesday's City Roundup

Mattie Pohl led the Dukes with 19 points, while Kiersten Portwine added 11. GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said the Crusaders had a hard time stopping York, especially in the second quarter.

“We really struggled defensively,” “We played hard but we just seemed to be a step behind. I think they are up there with the teams in Class B. They really set the tone early with their scoring, especially in the second quarter. We got good shots but they just didn’t go in.”