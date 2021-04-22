Wells having early success for St. Paul in 2021

Wells said a reason for his success is getting a good start in his races, especially in the 400.

“I’m starting to trust myself a lot better in getting out faster at the beginning and finishing way harder,” Wells said. “There’s been some meets where the wind was affecting me, but there wasn’t one at Minden, which was where I ran the 50.4 time. I want to get under 49 seconds.”

Koehn-Fairbanks said his success goes back to what he said about Wells being committed, especially during the offseason.

“I don’t know if there is a kid who works harder in the offseason than he does. He earned his success,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “He buys into the philosophy of coming to practice to get 1 percent better everyday. I see him getting better as the season goes on.”

With no season last year, who knows what Wells could have done during his sophomore year? He helped the St. Paul 3,200 relay team to a third-place finish at the state track meet during his freshman year.

After that, he finished eighth in Class D during the cross country season. Wells came back this year and finished third in the Class C cross country meet this past season.