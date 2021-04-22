Wells having early success for St. Paul in 2021

Conner Wells didn’t shy away from getting better during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Paul track and field coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said while there wasn’t a season last year, the Wildcat junior found a way to get better during that time.
“He treated everyday like a practice. He put in the mileage like he would during a regular season,” he said. “He was always asking me during that time if there were workouts for him to do and he would do them. He’s very committed. ”
Koehn-Fairbanks coach believes that commitment has helped Wells who is having a successful 2021 season so far.
According to the Omaha World-Herald charts, Wells has the fastest time in Class B in the 400 at 50.4 handheld, which is also the second-fastest time in the All-Class charts. He is also part of the 1,600 relay with Rylan Birkby, John Placke and older brother Jacob Wells that has the top time in Class B at 3:31.01, which is also the second-best time in the All-Class charts.
He is also third in Class B in the 800 at 2:02.47 and has helped the 3,200 relay team with Jacob Wells, Sam Thede and Chris Thomas to the second best time in Class B at 8:32.0 handheld. The 400, 800 and 1,600 relay times are also the fastest times ran in the Independent area leaders this year, while the 3,200 relay time is the second-best time.
Wells said a reason for his success is getting a good start in his races, especially in the 400.
“I’m starting to trust myself a lot better in getting out faster at the beginning and finishing way harder,” Wells said. “There’s been some meets where the wind was affecting me, but there wasn’t one at Minden, which was where I ran the 50.4 time. I want to get under 49 seconds.”
Koehn-Fairbanks said his success goes back to what he said about Wells being committed, especially during the offseason.
“I don’t know if there is a kid who works harder in the offseason than he does. He earned his success,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “He buys into the philosophy of coming to practice to get 1 percent better everyday. I see him getting better as the season goes on.”
With no season last year, who knows what Wells could have done during his sophomore year? He helped the St. Paul 3,200 relay team to a third-place finish at the state track meet during his freshman year.
After that, he finished eighth in Class D during the cross country season. Wells came back this year and finished third in the Class C cross country meet this past season.
“Honestly, I don’t know how I would have done in my individual events last year but what I was thinking about was the 3,200 relay,” Wells said. “I think we could have won the 3,200 relay after we got third in that race the year before. I felt bad for the seniors who couldn’t compete at all last year.”
As far as the 1,600 relay time, Wells said the Wildcats put it together on April 8 as they edged Grand Island Central Catholic by three seconds at the Adams Central Invite.
“We really ran really well that day and GICC really pushed us that day,” Wells said. “Hopefully we can continue to get that time down.”
But Wells isn’t the only one helping the Wildcats have success this season. Jacob is right behind him in the 800 at 2:02.78, which is fourth in Class B, Birkby is third in Class B in the 400 at 51.5 (handheld).
Koehn-Fairbanks said he likes how St. Paul has been competing so far this season, especially on the relays.
“The kids really compete well with each other. They push each other everyday in practice and that’s a reason we’re having success on the relays,” he said. “The kids have a good attitude about it and I think they understand that relays is a big deal at St. Paul. They don’t take it for granted. We’re hoping to get some kids back who are a little banged up right now that will help those times. But we’re in a good place right now and I hope it continues for us.”
Because of those successes, St. Paul likely will have many athletes take part of the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships, which is set for 3 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School.
Field events begin at 3 p.m., while the running events get underway at 5:15 p.m.
Wells said he wants to keep a piece of tradition going at the CNTC meet. The Wildcats have won the 3,200 relay race the past three meets and was part of their victory during the 2019 meet.
With that in mind, Wells said he enjoys being a part of that meet.
“We have a streak in that race that we want to keep going for that meet,” he said. “But overall, it’s a fun meet to be a part of because of the competition. It pushes everyone to do well.”