With a Bow on top: Indians conclude dominating season with Class C championship

While Jackson shot an 89 after firing an 84 on the first day, Custer finished with an 84 after shooting a 90.

“The girls weren’t afraid of the moment and they attacked all day,” Cooksley said. “The girls improved their strokes by six. They played aggressive and finished the day and did whatever it takes.

“And I’m proud of our medalists. Emery came to us as a sophomore and just got better. It was rough at first for us but she’s turned into a great golfer for us. And Madison is the ultimate ambassador to our program. She’s done everything to build that foundation. She finished as a two-time medalist (tied for seventh in 2019) and a three-time qualifier for us. She’s had a great career for us.”

Camryn Johnson fired an 185, while Graycee Oeltjen shot a 201 and Avery Campbell came in with a 206.

The state championship ended a dominating season where the Indians shot over 400 once. They also took third once which was at the Lakeside Invite at Lexington. They finished behind Class A champion North Platte and Class B champion Scottsbluff at the meet.

Cooksley said he felt the Indians had a chance to do something special in 2020.