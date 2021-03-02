Wood River battles BRLD in first girls state basketball tournament game in 31 years

The first state tournament appearance by a Wood River girls basketball team in 31 years is obviously a first in the lifetime of the current players.
But they’re not the only ones.
“Thirty-one years is such a long time,” Eagles coach Phil Smith said. “The girls have no perspective about 31 years. For myself, I was born in May after they last made it, so I wasn’t even alive yet.
“There is so much excitement in our town because of this, and I know that Lincoln Southeast is going to see a lot of purple.”
Wood River looked like a state tournament type of team throughout its 24-2 season. The Eagles were edged by Adams Central by a point in the third game of the season, then only lost to Class C-1 top seed Grand Island Central Catholic the rest of the way.
This is only the third time that the Eagles have advanced to state. Their only wins came during a Class B runner-up finish in 1986.
To continue its season-long success, Wood River needs to overcome a deep and balanced C-2 field starting with Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (BRLD).
“At state, everybody is really good, so we know it’ll be tough,” Smith said. “BRLD was at state last year while we’re the new guy.”
The Wolverines (20-4) have won 13 in a row since suffering back-to-back losses to Class B state qualifier Elkhorn North and Class C-1 West Point-Beemer.
Caragan Tietz — a 5-foot-9 senior guard — leads BRLD with 15.0 points per game. Jordan Snyder (6-2 junior forward) adds 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.
“We’ll need to be able to control the pace,” Smith said. “We want to play fast but then slow it down when we want to.
“Defensively, we need to shut down their two very good scorers. One is a post that is very good inside and one is a guard who creates for herself.”
Wood River is led in scoring by a balanced pair of senior guards — Boston Boucher (14.6 ppg) and Kiernan Paulk (14.5).
This battle between the second-seeded Eagles and seventh-seeded Wolverines appears to be part of what is a wide-open competition for the state title.
“There are a lot of really good teams this year top-to-bottom, one through eight,” Smith said. “Only one team hasn’t won 20 games, and that’s a really good 19-4 Ponca team. The No. 8 seed (Centennial) is 23-2, which is crazy.”
After a 31-year wait, there could be a few nerves for the Eagles prior to tip off.
“We’ll be excited,” Smith said. “The first couple of possessions will be big. But we’ve been talking that it’s still a game that they’ve played a lot before. Even though they haven’t played at state before, playing basketball isn’t something that’s new for them. They have a ton of experience.”