Wood River battles BRLD in first girls state basketball tournament game in 31 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wolverines (20-4) have won 13 in a row since suffering back-to-back losses to Class B state qualifier Elkhorn North and Class C-1 West Point-Beemer.

Caragan Tietz — a 5-foot-9 senior guard — leads BRLD with 15.0 points per game. Jordan Snyder (6-2 junior forward) adds 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.

“We’ll need to be able to control the pace,” Smith said. “We want to play fast but then slow it down when we want to.

“Defensively, we need to shut down their two very good scorers. One is a post that is very good inside and one is a guard who creates for herself.”

Wood River is led in scoring by a balanced pair of senior guards — Boston Boucher (14.6 ppg) and Kiernan Paulk (14.5).

This battle between the second-seeded Eagles and seventh-seeded Wolverines appears to be part of what is a wide-open competition for the state title.

“There are a lot of really good teams this year top-to-bottom, one through eight,” Smith said. “Only one team hasn’t won 20 games, and that’s a really good 19-4 Ponca team. The No. 8 seed (Centennial) is 23-2, which is crazy.”

After a 31-year wait, there could be a few nerves for the Eagles prior to tip off.

“We’ll be excited,” Smith said. “The first couple of possessions will be big. But we’ve been talking that it’s still a game that they’ve played a lot before. Even though they haven’t played at state before, playing basketball isn’t something that’s new for them. They have a ton of experience.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.