Wood River carries hot streak into stretch of four ranked opponents within seven days

Senior Boston Boucher leads the Eagles with 15.0 points per game.

A big boost has been a full season from a healthy Kiernan Paulk, who was limited to five games as a junior after recovering from a torn ACL.

Paulk is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.5 steals.

“Kiernan is a stat machine,” Smith said. “She gives us a calmness on offense. If we get pressured, she can go get the ball. She also sees the floor so well and leads us in assists.”

Wood River is already nearing last year’s win total from a 14-12 season that fell one victory short of a state tournament appearance.

But the Eagles are hardly complacent with their success.

“We’re working on getting better every day and every game,” Smith said. “We want to put ourselves in position to always be competitive in the fourth quarter and then go win it.”

That’s especially the focus during this upcoming stretch. Smith said the next three opponents all have skilled post players which will be an especially challenging aspect of these games.

But a strong team chemistry has Smith confident that Wood River will be able to face those challenges head on.