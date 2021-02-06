Wood River wins second Lou-Platte title in three years

Ord cut into that lead numerous times during the third quarter. The closest the Chanticleers got was 32-30 after a Wilson 3-point play.

But Kiernan Paulk hit a short jumper, followed by a a Sage Gideon free throw gave the Eagles a 35-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Paulk scored the first four points of the final period to give the Eagles a nine-point lead. She had 10 of her game-high 22 points in the final quarter.

Smith said he was proud to see the Eagles perform well down the stretch, especially when they had two players foul out and had two more play with four fouls in the fourth quarter.

“I have to credit Ord because they made things very difficult for us,” Smith said. “Our girls just stuck with it, especially in that third quarter when they cut it to two. We had a couple of girls sitting on the bench in foul trouble but I thought Kiernan hit some big shots for us. I’m glad to see the girls respond.”

Payton Hackel led the Chants with 12 points, while Kloe Severance chipped in nine.

Ord coach Dexter Goodner said Wood River just made the plays better than Ord, which had three players foul out.