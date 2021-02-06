Wood River wins second Lou-Platte title in three years

RAVENNA — Free throws help teams win games.
Wood River made the most of them when it counted.
In a game where there were 62 free throws taken, the Class C-2 No. 4 Eagles made 25 of 34 from the charity stripe, including 11 of 12 in the final quarter to help them take a 53-42 win over Ord during the Lou-Platte Conference championship game Saturday.
The victory gives the Eagles their second conference tournament title in three years.
“We always know that free throws are important, especially in the big game,” Wood River senior Boston Boucher said. “Hitting free throws at the end of games will always help win these types of games.”
Wood River coach Phil Smith said he was glad to see Wood River hit them when it mattered.
“We went to the line a lot tonight and we probably didn’t hit the percentage that we wanted, but we made them when we had to,” he said. “I have our kids shoot pressure free throws in practice and that repetition is so important, especially whether it’s the first quarter or final quarter. We shoot so many free throws because we know that’s what wins games for us.”
The Eagles gained the upper hand in the second quarter. After a Kaidence Wilson basket gave Ord a 14-12 lead, the Eagles went on an 11-0 run to take a 23-14 lead with Boucher doing most of the damage. She scored 10 of her 16 points in the second quarter.
Ord cut into that lead numerous times during the third quarter. The closest the Chanticleers got was 32-30 after a Wilson 3-point play.
But Kiernan Paulk hit a short jumper, followed by a a Sage Gideon free throw gave the Eagles a 35-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Paulk scored the first four points of the final period to give the Eagles a nine-point lead. She had 10 of her game-high 22 points in the final quarter.
Smith said he was proud to see the Eagles perform well down the stretch, especially when they had two players foul out and had two more play with four fouls in the fourth quarter.
“I have to credit Ord because they made things very difficult for us,” Smith said. “Our girls just stuck with it, especially in that third quarter when they cut it to two. We had a couple of girls sitting on the bench in foul trouble but I thought Kiernan hit some big shots for us. I’m glad to see the girls respond.”
Payton Hackel led the Chants with 12 points, while Kloe Severance chipped in nine.
Ord coach Dexter Goodner said Wood River just made the plays better than Ord, which had three players foul out.
“That’s what they do and what they’ve been doing. They have two players (Boucher and Paulk) decide to take over basketball games. When it came to crunch time, they executed stuff better than we did tonight,” Goodner said.
Boucher said winning the conference tournament was one of Wood River’s goals.
“This is fun. We had our struggles last year. We’ve had this goal in mind all year long,” Boucher said. “This is just good fire for the end of the year because now we know how to end close games and we know just know how to work together as a team and fight together.”