Young Fullerton faces No. 1 Kenesaw

Quarterback Tyson Denkert has rushed for 379 yards on 37 carries with eight touchdowns and is 7-for-11 passing for 134 yards with another TD for the Blue Devils.

“Ball security is going to be a big thing,” Siegel said. “Eliminating any errors on both sides of the ball will be important. With Kenesaw being the type of team that they are, stopping the run is first and foremost the key. You have to stop the run and get them to pass.

“In stats, we figured that they were about 75% run and 25% pass. They don’t pass because they have to, they pass because they want to. They pass enough to keep you honest. But you’ve got to stop the run game.”

While the 2-0 start may have changed the outlook about the Warriors from the outside, inside the program things are remaining the same.

“This start, even though it’s awesome, hasn’t changed our goal, which is to improve every week,” Siegel said. “Regardless of wins and losses, we have scout film that we look at every Monday.

“Before we look at our opponent, we take a look at ourself. Every week we touch on things that we did all right but more importantly on the stuff that we didn’t do as well. We pick a few things and say, hey, we’re going to get better at these things this week.”