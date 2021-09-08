Young Fullerton faces No. 1 Kenesaw

Youth isn’t an excuse for Fullerton this season.
Despite having one senior and two-thirds of the squad made up of freshmen and sophomores, the Warriors have already matched last year’s win total after two games.
“We have a young team this year. We have one senior on our roster,” said second-year head coach Brandon Siegel. “I think the key is from the start we have kind of gone all out and bought in. We’ve got a slogan this year, and it’s ‘Full War’ which is kind of a play on Fullerton and Warriors. The concept behind it is we know we’re a young team. We’re going to make some mistakes. We understand we don’t know everything yet.
“One thing we can control is our effort. If we go all out, we can control that.”
Fullerton broke into the Class D-2 rankings after upsetting preseason ranked Central Valley 30-20 and climbed up to No. 6 after last week’s 48-30 victory over CWC.
The victories were a big boost for a team that returned four starters on both sides of the ball off of a 2-7 team.
“The wins definitely help as far as the motivating factor and really solidify that we’re on the right track as far as what we’re doing with the guys,” Siegel said. “Honestly, the atmosphere is a lot better when you get some W’s, and I don’t know what the overall perception is with the team, but I know going into fall camp we kind of understood we have a good little group.
“As long as we played as a team and went all out, we were going to make improvements. At the beginning of the year we set goals, and the goals weren’t necessarily based on wins and losses per se, but it was just getting better each and every week, understanding that the group that we have in front of us is basically the group that we’re going to have for the next two years. So getting better and doing the little things right fundamentally like blocking and tackling lead to bigger successes.”
Like with any successful teams, the offseason was important in setting up Fullerton’s early wins.
“Their commitment to the weight room and committing to bettering themselves as athletes — not just for football but for all of their sports — is definitely where it starts,” Siegel said. “It’s definitely an intelligent group, and they understand a lot of things both from football X’s and O’s to understanding there is a process. I’m really impressed with the young group with their maturity and understanding how our process works and being patient with our process.
“I think their patience has probably surprised me the most with how young they are.”
The Warriors have had a balanced offense so far with an average of 181 yards rushing and 175.5 yards passing.
Freshman quarterback Fletcher Dubas is 19-for-38 for 297 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Junior Brady Cook has 272 yards rushing on 44 carries with five TDs.
“This is a very well-rounded group,” Siegel said. “It’s not highlighted by any individuals. It’s a team effort. At the beginning of each game, we don’t announce any starters. We announce ourselves as a team.
“We’re starting to build a philosophy around here that it takes more than the eight guys that start on Friday night to be successful.
The kids understand that. It’s a total team effort over here as far as getting better. It’s a close-knit, family-type atmosphere, and they understand that every single person has a role. Even if they are not a starter, they have a role, and that role is important regardless of what that role is. This is a tightly binded team, and that’s awesome to have.”
The Warriors face a stiff test this week in D-2 No. 1 Kenesaw. The Blue Devils won their first two games by a combined 105-24.
“It’s exciting,” Siegel said. “We’re in the company of everyone else in the state that we know that Kenesaw is a heck of a team. But we’re excited for the challenge.
“With the start that we’ve had, we feel that Kenesaw is a great measuring stone. That’s the kind of team that can win it all. So we’re excited this week just to have the opportunity to play and compete and really size ourselves up and see what we can get done.”
Quarterback Tyson Denkert has rushed for 379 yards on 37 carries with eight touchdowns and is 7-for-11 passing for 134 yards with another TD for the Blue Devils.
“Ball security is going to be a big thing,” Siegel said. “Eliminating any errors on both sides of the ball will be important. With Kenesaw being the type of team that they are, stopping the run is first and foremost the key. You have to stop the run and get them to pass.
“In stats, we figured that they were about 75% run and 25% pass. They don’t pass because they have to, they pass because they want to. They pass enough to keep you honest. But you’ve got to stop the run game.”
While the 2-0 start may have changed the outlook about the Warriors from the outside, inside the program things are remaining the same.
“This start, even though it’s awesome, hasn’t changed our goal, which is to improve every week,” Siegel said. “Regardless of wins and losses, we have scout film that we look at every Monday.
“Before we look at our opponent, we take a look at ourself. Every week we touch on things that we did all right but more importantly on the stuff that we didn’t do as well. We pick a few things and say, hey, we’re going to get better at these things this week.”
On paper, the Warriors are probably a year away from competing with a team like Kenesaw. But there’s a reason they play the games and this will show exactly how far along this young group has come no matter what the final score ends up.
KENESAW 40, FULLERTON 24
Thursday’s Game
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Spalding Academy
Friday’s Games
Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island
Northwest at Alliance
GICC at Centennial
Ainsworth at Arcadia-Loup City
Doniphan-Trumbull at Bishop Neumann
Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Hastings at Gering
Twin River at Hastings SC
Neb. Christian at Heartland
Wood River-Shelton at Holdrege
Palmer at Humphrey St. Francis
Fullerton at Kenesaw
Giltner at Loomis
Adams Central at Minden
Burwell at Neligh-Oakdale
Centura at North Platte St. Pat’s
Central City at O’Neill
Norfolk Catholic at Ord
Bertrand at Ravenna
Osmond at Riverside
Aurora at Scottsbluff
Kearney Catholic at St. Paul
Central Valley at Twin Loup
Dale Miller covers high school football for the Independent. Last week he went 14-7 (.667) and he is 31-13 (.705) for the season.