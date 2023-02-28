After losing a senior class that won over 100 games and three state championships in four years, Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball coach Greg Berndt didn’t know what to expect from this season.

But the Hawkettes had a goal in mind at the start of the season – to return back to the state tournament.

St. Cecilia accomplished that goal of returning to the state tournament for the 11th straight season and 13th in 14 years.

The Class D-1, No. 4 Hawkettes take on No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Berndt said he’s happy for them, especially with having only two players with significant playing time return from last year’s Class C-2 state championship team, along with having only one senior and six freshmen on this year’s squad.

“There’s probably a lot of people who didn’t know what their expectations were with them being so young and inexperienced,” Berndt said. “But they said they wanted to go back to the state tournament. I told the girls if we stick together and keep getting better, we’ll have a chance.

“We have only one starter coming back and another who came off the bench. We have 16 total kids out and 10 of them are freshmen, so I can understand people’s expectations. But I liked what I saw this summer and knew we would still be a good team if we stuck together. I’m glad to see them accomplish their goals.”

The two players with significant playing experience include Tatum Krikac, who was the returning starter, and Ryann Sabatka. Sabatka is second on the team averaging 9.9 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Krikac averages 9.0 ppg and 4.8 rpg.

“They’ve been through the ringer,” Berndt said. “They also had the opportunity of practicing against those seniors the past two years. If you can survive playing against that group, it can only make you better. They have been a presence for us this year.”

A freshman is leading the Hawkettes in scoring this season. That’s Avery Kissinger, the younger sister of former St. Cecilia player Bailey Kissinger, who is playing at UNK. Avery is averaging 11.6 ppg and 4.1 rebounds per game.

“You never know what freshmen are going to do, but she’s gotten thrown into the mix on varsity, and I think she’s handled it pretty well,” Berndt said.

The other players who see significant playing time include junior Addison Demuth, sophomores Abigail Musalek and Lindsey Parr, along with freshmen Emery Vargas.

The Hawkettes take on an Elmwood-Murdock squad that’s pretty similar to them. The Knights have only one senior.

Elmwood-Murdock relies on junior guard Tatum Backemeyer, who averages 14.9 ppg. Dalaney Frahm, Jordan Vogler and Brooke Goudie all average over 6.6 ppg.

“They are a team that doesn’t have a lot of size but are very aggressive,” Berndt said. “They will definitely try to put as much pressure as they can with their ball pressure. They have multiple players that can score as well.”

Berndt said he hopes the tough schedule pays off for St. Cecilia. With the Bluehawks being in C-2 in most years and being in the Centennial Conference, they have played mostly schools in the higher classes. However, he said he feels Class D-1 has some good teams.

“Our schedule is usually so tough that I think it helps us for postseason play,” Berndt said. “I still think Class D-1 has some solid teams. When you get to the final eight, you get good teams, and I don’t think D-1 is any different than any other class. When you get to Saturday and be the last one standing, you’ve got plenty to be proud of. Hopefully, we can make a run at it.”