Zavala: Area coaches honored during 50th state volleyball tournament

After Emma O’Neill pounded down a kill to give Papillion-La Vista South the Class A state championship, it marked the end of another state volleyball tournament.
But this wasn’t just any state volleyball tournament. This was the 50th Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament.
The first-ever state volleyball tournament was held in Scottsbluff in 1971, which was one year prior to the passing of Title IX.
Now fast forward 50 years and volleyball is one of the premier sports in Nebraska, especially at the high school level. There are a number of coaches from across the state who have helped in that cause.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association honored a few of those coaches during a ceremony that was held before the Class A final Saturday.
NSAA associate director Jennifer Schwartz said those coaches needed to be honored for what they have done to affect the sport during the past 50 years.
“I thought it was important we took the time to celebrate the coaches who have helped the sport in so many ways,” she said.
A few of them include current and past area coaches. Here are those coaches and a few of their accomplishments and honors during their careers:
- Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic: The longtime Crusader coach just completed her 47th season, while compiling a 1,119-214 record. During her career, she has taken the Crusaders to 33 state tournaments, while finishing with 10 state titles, nine state runner-up finishes, one third-place finish and one fourth-place finish. She has been named the Independent girls coach of the year three times, named the 2007 National High School Athletics Coaches Association National High School Volleyball Coach of the Year, was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and National High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
- Diane Rouzee, Grand Island Northwest: Rouzee coached at Northwest for 34 years, 30 as the head coach before retiring from coaching in 2017. During her time, she has turned the Vikings into a powerhouse, taking them to the state tournament 23 times and finished with three Class B state championships and six state runner-up finishes. That includes the first 17 years of the ongoing state record 21 consecutive state tournament appearances. Rouzee was named the Independent girls coach of the year three times, the 2018 National High School Athletics Coaches Association National High School Volleyball Coach of the Year, and was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
- Bill Root, Giltner and Grand Island Senior High: Root coached for 40 years for both Grand Island and Giltner. During that time, he finished with 712 victories between the two schools. At Giltner, he took them nine trips to the state tournament with four state championships and two state runner-up finishes. Then he moved to Grand Island in 2000 and guided the Islanders to the state tournament eight times and finished runner-up twice in Class A. Root still teaches in the Grand Island school system.
- Alan VanCura, Hastings St. Cecilia: VanCura coached St. Cecilia for 40 years after starting in 1975. He finished with a 886-257 career record while taking Hawkettes to the state tournament 22 times, finishing with six of the school’s seven state championships (C/1982, C1/1983, C2/1987, C2/1989, C2/1990, C2/2013) and three state runner-up finishes, along with a third-place finish. VanCura was named the Independent girls coach of the year three times, while being inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
- Lois Hixson, Aurora: Hixson has coached for 32 years, including the last 16 years at Aurora. Hixson, who has a 517-198 record, helped the Huskies reach the state tournament seven times, which included two trips to the state semifinals and a fourth-place finish in 2008. Her current record at Aurora is 347-196. She was also an assistant at Clearwater for one year, assitant at Chambers for one year before being the head coach there for 11 years. She was also an assistant coach for Aurora under former coach Lana Wilken.
- Pat Hoblyn, Ansley-Litchfield: The longtime coach finished her career with a 742-275 record with five state championships (Ansley) and one state runner-up finish (Ansley-Litchfield), along with 17 state tournament appearances. Hoblyn was named was named the Independent girls coach of the year twice, while being inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
- Diane Torson, Hampton: Torson has been the volleyball coach at Hampton for 36 years. She has guided them to the state tournament 14 times while finishing with three state championships, one runner-up and one third-place finish.
A few coaches who were honored also spoke during the second set of each state championship matches on NETV. Rouzee spoke during the Class B state championship with Omaha Skutt and Norris.
Schwartz said it’s amazing what the coaches have done during the years.
“The programs that these coaches have built over the years is just incredible,” she said. “I’m going to guess they didn’t know much about the sport when they got into caoching. They had to go and learn, go to clinics and all that and knew they needed to this for girls. I think the sport has grown and been successful because of what all the coaches have done over the years.”
Most of the players, if not all of them, all these coaches and others have mentored during the years have gone on to have successful lives.
So thank you to all you coaches for what you have done for not only the sport but how you have affected so many people during the years.
Congrats to the six state champions: Papillion-La Vista South (A), Omaha Skutt (B), Lincoln Lutheran (C-1), Oakland-Craig (C-2), Howells-Dodge (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).
