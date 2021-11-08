Zavala: Area coaches honored during 50th state volleyball tournament

After Emma O’Neill pounded down a kill to give Papillion-La Vista South the Class A state championship, it marked the end of another state volleyball tournament.

But this wasn’t just any state volleyball tournament. This was the 50th Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament.

The first-ever state volleyball tournament was held in Scottsbluff in 1971, which was one year prior to the passing of Title IX.

Now fast forward 50 years and volleyball is one of the premier sports in Nebraska, especially at the high school level. There are a number of coaches from across the state who have helped in that cause.

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association honored a few of those coaches during a ceremony that was held before the Class A final Saturday.

NSAA associate director Jennifer Schwartz said those coaches needed to be honored for what they have done to affect the sport during the past 50 years.

“I thought it was important we took the time to celebrate the coaches who have helped the sport in so many ways,” she said.

A few of them include current and past area coaches. Here are those coaches and a few of their accomplishments and honors during their careers: