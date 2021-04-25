ZAVALA: CNTC meet back at it again

% Northwest’s Alex Brandt: The Viking junior has the best leap in the high jump at 6-5, which is the second-best mark in Class B, as well as the triple jump at 43-5 1/2. He also competes in the 110 hurdles (15.78).

% Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas: The Hawkette sophomore is competing in three events, two individuals and one relay, and has the top time in all three. She leads both the 800 (2:28.02) and 1,600 (5:32.66) and has helped the Hastings St. Cecilia 3,200 relay team to the top time (a Class C best 10:04.79).

% Boys 100: All eight competitors have ran under 11.27 in the event. Grand Island Central Catholic’s Gage Steinke has the top time in the event at 11.08, which is tied for the best time in Class C.

% Boys shot put: Four of the top throwers in the state, regardless of class will be in this event. Northwest’s Wyatt Sindelar has the best throw in the event at 56-4 1/2, which is the top mark in Class B and third regardless of class. Aurora teammates Gage Griffith and Daniel Elge are right behind at 54-9 3/4 and 54-7 1/2, which are second and third in B and sixth and seventh all-class, respectively. Central City’s Eric Lenz is fourth in the event at 54-0, which is fourth in B and eighth all-class.