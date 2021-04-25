ZAVALA: CNTC meet back at it again

It’s been a long wait for the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships to take place again.
Over two years to be exact.
After the entire 2020 spring sports season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual CNTC meet could not take place last year.
Well, here we are as the meet takes place Monday at Northwest High School. Field events get under way at 3 p.m., while the running events get started at 5:15 p.m.
This is a meet where you see some of the best talent in the state regardless of class, which makes it a fun meet for the athletes to compete in.
And there is going to be nice weather as the reports calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 degrees.
With that in mind, here are a few athletes and events fans will want to watch:
% St. Paul’s Conner Wells: The Wildcat junior comes with the all-class second-best time in the 400 at 50.64, while having the best time coming into the meet in the 800 at 2:02.47.
% Ansley-Litchfield’s Carli Bailey: The Spartan junior leads the 300 hurdles at 47.47, the best time in Class D and seventh all-class. She is also entered in the 100 hurdles (second fastest at 16.50) and 400 (fourth fastest at 1:01.74). She was the Class D state runner-up in both the 300 hurdles and 400 in 2019.
% Northwest’s Alex Brandt: The Viking junior has the best leap in the high jump at 6-5, which is the second-best mark in Class B, as well as the triple jump at 43-5 1/2. He also competes in the 110 hurdles (15.78).
% Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas: The Hawkette sophomore is competing in three events, two individuals and one relay, and has the top time in all three. She leads both the 800 (2:28.02) and 1,600 (5:32.66) and has helped the Hastings St. Cecilia 3,200 relay team to the top time (a Class C best 10:04.79).
% Boys 100: All eight competitors have ran under 11.27 in the event. Grand Island Central Catholic’s Gage Steinke has the top time in the event at 11.08, which is tied for the best time in Class C.
% Boys shot put: Four of the top throwers in the state, regardless of class will be in this event. Northwest’s Wyatt Sindelar has the best throw in the event at 56-4 1/2, which is the top mark in Class B and third regardless of class. Aurora teammates Gage Griffith and Daniel Elge are right behind at 54-9 3/4 and 54-7 1/2, which are second and third in B and sixth and seventh all-class, respectively. Central City’s Eric Lenz is fourth in the event at 54-0, which is fourth in B and eighth all-class.
% Jim Farrand Girls pole vault: The top three vaulters come in with the best mark in the event at 10-3. Central City’s Taryn Wagner, GICC’s Marissa Rerucha and Aurora’s Cassidy Knust all cleared that mark at the Northwest Invite this past Friday. Wagner was declared the winner for having the least misses. Expect another battle with the three.
% All of the relays: These are always exciting races and it seems like something unexpected happens in these races. I’m sure we’ll see that again this year. In the girls relays, Northwest has the top time entered in the 400 relay (40.39) and the 1,600 relay (4:16.27), to go along with Hastings St. Cecilia’s time in the 3,200 relay. In the boys relays, Boone Central has the best time in the 400 relay (44.24), while Ord has the fastest time in the 1,600 (3:33.75) and Grand Island CC leads the way in the 3,200 relay (8:22.46).
And of course, there will be plenty others to watch, and also someone who surprises people with a big day. That someone could be the CNTC boy or girl most outstanding athlete of the meet.
The athletes, coaches and fans have always said that this is a fun meet to watch because it usually brings out the best in the athletes and gets them prepared for the bigger meets later on in the season.
So expect to see a lot of not only season bests but personal bests as well.
So if you are a track fan, get out to Northwest and watch a great meet.
And to the athletes competing in the meet — good luck to all and have fun.
Marc Zavala is the prep track and field writer for The Independent.