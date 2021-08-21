Zavala: Eagles confident heading into season

The Nebraska Christian volleyball team should be confident heading into the 2021 season.
The Eagles lost only one senior off of last year’s state tournament squad, which was the libero. They also had some offseason success as they won the Top 10 D1-D2 division at Kearney Catholic.
Those are reasons why NC coach Amy Schreiber said the players are confident going into the season.
“They just have this hunger that’s exciting,” she said. “They come in and have that fire already with that team unity, but it just amplifies it because they tasted it and they know they can do it. They saw some teams that will be very good this season in the Top 10. The girls just seem to enjoy each other and they want to get better. I’m looking forward to seeing this group of girls work together again to better our game.”
And setter Ali Bruning should have fun. The sophomore returns all five of her attackers from last year in Molly Griess, Tabitha Seip, Reghan Flynn and twins Shelby and Sidney McHargue.
Bruning dished out 529 assists as a freshman last year.
“We got plenty of options for Allie this year,” Schreiber said. “We’ll have swingers in the front and back row for her to set to. Allie just knows her hitters very well and she can place the ball to the location where the hitters need to be at. She’s put it a lot of time to better herself. It’s exciting”
As for the hitting, Griess, a 6-0 senior, led the Eagles with 232 kills with a .332 hitting efficiency, while Seip and Flynn chipped in 127 and 124 kills, respectively. Shelby McHargue pounded down 106 kills, while Sidney had 105.
“Molly just continues to be a big presence on the net, whether it’s hitting or blocking. She’s got a great swing. Sidney is a left-handed attacker as we’ll want to use her a lot more this year and she can swing away,” Schreiber said. “Shelby can really place the ball well, whether it’s hitting line or cross court. Both of those girls can really read the block well. Reaghan continues to swing hard at the ball. And Tabitha has a total commitment to the ball and takes great swings.”
Schreiber said Olivia Mackin is another player who she sees getting some playing time as well as Hope Seip, Amanda Newman, Sophie Swanson and Kaylee Powell.
“Olivia is stepping into a team that has been playing together for at least three years. She is holding her own in the middle hitter position,” she said. “She has some great swings on the ball. And she that hunger and desire, just as much as the other players do.
“I’ve been impressed with the hustle from the other players who will be ready to fill in as utility players. Hope, Amanda, Sophie and Kaylee all work hard on their game to be there when they are needed.”
The Eagles will face some challenges this season as they will move up from D-2 to D-1. Schreiber said teams will be giving them their best shot as they will know what Nebraska Christian has returning.
“It’s changed a little bit with the outcome of what teams we’ll see in districts later on but it’s not something they aren’t ready for. The teams are still as competitive as ever,” she said. “There will be a target on our back because of what we did last year and the teams we play will be looking to take us out. We can get in our own heads and attack our mental toughness. We just need to stay unified. Nothing will be handed to us this season. Staying healthy and strong is something I feel every team battles.”
Schreiber said the Eagles just need to have fun playing together and be better teammates to each other.
“That really needs to be our focus this year,” she said. “I felt we get tunnel vision at times when we need to stay united in our goal. But this group of girls have been so fun to be around. They have a great time together on and off the court. They want to see each other succeed and are the first ones there to be an encouragement. I can’t wait to see what the girls can do this season.”
The Eagles open the season at the Elba triangular Aug. 31.
No. 21 for Northwest?
The Northwest volleyball team will look to make another run to the state volleyball tournament. If they accomplish that, it will be Vikings’ 21st straight trip to the tournament, which will give them the overall the state record for consecutive trips to the tourney. They are currently tied with Bellevue West (1987-2006) and Lincoln Pius X (1995-2004) for making 20 straight trips.
Bill Marshall Classic back Saturday
After missing out last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill Marshall Classic is back. The event will be back at the Heartland Events Center on Saturday. Aurora, Broken Bow, Clarkson/Leigh, Grand Island Central Catholic, Gretna, Malcolm, Milford, Northwest, Omaha Roncalli, Pleaseanton, Ord and South Loup will be the teams competing in the event, along with the UNK volleyball team having a scrimmage.
Bill Marshall Classic
At Heartland Events Center, Aug. 28
10 a.m. — Broken Bow vs. Malcolm
11:30 a.m. — Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Milford; Pleasanton vs. Clarkson/Leigh
1 p.m. — Aurora vs. Omaha Roncalli; Gretna vs. Northwest
2:30 p.m. — Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Ord; South Loup vs. Clarkson/Leigh
4 p.m. —Milford vs. Omaha Roncalli; Aurora vs. Gretna
5:30 p.m. — UNK blue/gold scrimmage.
New coaches
There are plenty of new coaches in the area this season. Those coaches include Burwell coach Morgan Alexander, Central Valley coach Diane Kasselder, Central City coach Heather Negus, Centura coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks, Hastings coach Allison Soucie and Ravenna coach Madison VanHousen.
Of course, there will many other storylines and teams to watch out for during the season.
So good luck to all the teams this season. With that in mind, let’s get the season started by quoting what state volleyball PA Steve Lamon always says: “LET’S PLAY VOLLEYBALL!!!!”
Marc Zavala covers volleyball for the Independent.