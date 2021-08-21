Zavala: Eagles confident heading into season

The Eagles will face some challenges this season as they will move up from D-2 to D-1. Schreiber said teams will be giving them their best shot as they will know what Nebraska Christian has returning.

“It’s changed a little bit with the outcome of what teams we’ll see in districts later on but it’s not something they aren’t ready for. The teams are still as competitive as ever,” she said. “There will be a target on our back because of what we did last year and the teams we play will be looking to take us out. We can get in our own heads and attack our mental toughness. We just need to stay unified. Nothing will be handed to us this season. Staying healthy and strong is something I feel every team battles.”

Schreiber said the Eagles just need to have fun playing together and be better teammates to each other.

“That really needs to be our focus this year,” she said. “I felt we get tunnel vision at times when we need to stay united in our goal. But this group of girls have been so fun to be around. They have a great time together on and off the court. They want to see each other succeed and are the first ones there to be an encouragement. I can’t wait to see what the girls can do this season.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles open the season at the Elba triangular Aug. 31.