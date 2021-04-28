Zavala: Foreign exchange student helping Doniphan-Trumbull girls in 2021

And it would not have happened without the helpers who took part in the meet.

I want to say thank you to the Northwest staff who helped organize the workers and volunteers for the field and running events. Another thank you goes out to Aurora’s Robb Nachtigal, as well as Huskie Activities Director Jay Staehr and Assistant AD Jessica Gallagher for their help with the results. Another one goes to the families of Jeremy Buckner and Jim Farrand in their part in handing out the medals of the 300 hurdles and pole vault events as well to anyone else who helped hand out medals to the athletes.

A big thank you goes out to the coaches for submitting their athletes to compete in the meet.

And I want to congratulate all of the athletes for their part in the meet. You all had a great day to compete and the fans who came to watch experienced a great meet.

Islanders to host HAC meet Wednesday

The Heartland Athletic Conference track and field meet will be held Wednesday at Grand Island Senior High School’s Memorial Stadium.

Field events are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and running events begin at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.