Zavala: Foreign exchange student helping Doniphan-Trumbull girls in 2021

The Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships had a lot of athletes competing Monday at Northwest High School.
One was a foreign exchange student.
Gaia Andorno, who is from Italy and attends school at Doniphan-Trumbull, was that athlete.
Andorno is competing in the same sprinting events for the Cardinals as she ran in Italy, but track and field lasts throughout the year because Italian high schools have both indoor and outdoor seasons.
She said she enjoys competing in track and field in Nebraska.
“I really like it. Most of it is pretty much the same like it is in Italy,” Andorno said.
And Ardorno has helped the Cardinals find success as they had won the three previous meets prior to the CTNC. She already has set the school record in both the 100 and 200 and has helped the 400-relay to a school record as well.
Doniphan-Trumbull coach Adam Pfeifer said Andorno has a been a great addition to the Cardinal girls.
“She’s a great kid who enjoys whatever we put in front of her,” Pfeifer said. “She’s got a great work ethic which fits into the rest of our girls. She fits right in with the team. We have a great group of girls to go along with her.
“I’m excited to see what she can do the rest of the season.”
And Andorno had a good day competing in the CNTC this past Monday.
She brought home three medals as she finished second in the 100 (13.00), third in the 200 (26.37) and joined Ariana Baland, Hannah Dunning and Danae Rader on the 400-relay that finished third (51.22).
Pfeifer said he was excited to see what Ardorno could do in the CNTC.
“In most meets, she’s won the 100 and 200 pretty easily,” he said. “We were excited to see how she would do against tougher competition. I thought she stepped up and really competed well.”
She said she had a fun time competing in the meet.
“I really enjoyed it,” Andorno said. “There was great competition here. I set a PR in the 200 and helped our 400-relay set one as well. Hopefully, I can keep improving.”
Andorno wasn’t the only Cardinal to bring home medals. Dunning finished third in the girls long jump (16-5 1/2). For the boys, Ayden King was second in the 200 (22.77) and third in the 100 (11.36) and Myles Sadd took third in the high jump (6-3).
CNTC help greatly appreciated
Speaking of the CNTC, it was another successful event.
And it would not have happened without the helpers who took part in the meet.
I want to say thank you to the Northwest staff who helped organize the workers and volunteers for the field and running events. Another thank you goes out to Aurora’s Robb Nachtigal, as well as Huskie Activities Director Jay Staehr and Assistant AD Jessica Gallagher for their help with the results. Another one goes to the families of Jeremy Buckner and Jim Farrand in their part in handing out the medals of the 300 hurdles and pole vault events as well to anyone else who helped hand out medals to the athletes.
A big thank you goes out to the coaches for submitting their athletes to compete in the meet.
And I want to congratulate all of the athletes for their part in the meet. You all had a great day to compete and the fans who came to watch experienced a great meet.
Islanders to host HAC meet Wednesday
The Heartland Athletic Conference track and field meet will be held Wednesday at Grand Island Senior High School’s Memorial Stadium.
Field events are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and running events begin at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.
Participating teams include Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, Fremont, Kearney, Columbus and Grand Island.
“We are excited to host such a talent-rich event,” said GISH Athletics and Activities Director Cindy Wells. “This is a great opportunity for our students to compete against the very best in the state, and for the rest of the state to see the kind of facilities we have here in Grand Island.”
Marc Zavala writes track and field for The Independent.