ZAVALA: High school wrestling did its season the right way

There were many questions asked before the start of the high school wrestling season because of COVID-19.

Some of the most common ones were:

% Is there going to be a late start to the season?

% If we do get the season started, will it finish?

% Is there even going to be one at all?

The answer to those last two questions were answered last weekend. Although there were a few challenges for some teams and athletes during the season, it still got done the right way — at the state wrestling tournament.

When it was all said and done, 56 individual champions were crowned and Millard South (Class A), Gering (B), Central City (C) and Plainview (D) came home with team titles when Saturday ended at CHI Health Center Omaha.

All that would not have been possible without the sacrifices made by the coaches and athletes. They all followed the guidelines set by their health professionals as well as NSAA assistant director Ron Higdon, who oversees wrestling, during the course of the season, such as wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of crowds in gyms.