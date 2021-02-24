ZAVALA: High school wrestling did its season the right way

There were many questions asked before the start of the high school wrestling season because of COVID-19.
Some of the most common ones were:
% Is there going to be a late start to the season?
% If we do get the season started, will it finish?
% Is there even going to be one at all?
The answer to those last two questions were answered last weekend. Although there were a few challenges for some teams and athletes during the season, it still got done the right way — at the state wrestling tournament.
When it was all said and done, 56 individual champions were crowned and Millard South (Class A), Gering (B), Central City (C) and Plainview (D) came home with team titles when Saturday ended at CHI Health Center Omaha.
All that would not have been possible without the sacrifices made by the coaches and athletes. They all followed the guidelines set by their health professionals as well as NSAA assistant director Ron Higdon, who oversees wrestling, during the course of the season, such as wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of crowds in gyms.
Higdon said because of how much contact there is in wrestling, the health professionals worried about the spread of COVID-19 and felt late in the offseason the season probably shouldn’t happen. He said he’s thankful the coaches and athletes did their part to make sure the season happened as there were a few other states that weren’t as fortunate as Nebraska was in having a wrestling season at all.
“People were freaked out about it. The health professionals were really skeptical about it and their advice was on the side of caution and not have it at all, specifically just wrestling,” Higdon said Friday during the state wrestling tournament. “The start of the season was big because if you don’t let us try, we’ll never know. We had overwhelming success and I don’t know if many people thought we would have (wrestling season) done in November.
“I thanked the coaches about how they handled the season and the sacrifices and different things they did this year that got us to this point. Everyone took that to heart. We need to chalk it up as a win.”
Central City senior Dyson Kunz, who won a second title by winning the Class C 126-pound championship and picked up his 200th career victory, said he was glad for an opportunity for he and his Bison teammates to wrestle this season. The Bison captured the school’s fourth state championship by claiming the Class C trophy.
“Our team and coaches, as well as our school, have done a great job in following the guidelines and staying safe as much as possible,” Kunz said. “I’m grateful that the NSAA gave us a chance to compete this season. They did a fantastic job.”
The state tournament was changed from a three-day to a four-day format. Two classes were completed in two days at a time. For example, Classes A and D were done on Wednesday and Thursday, while B and C competed Friday and Saturday.
First-round, quarterfinals, and first- and second-round consolations were done on Wednesday and Friday, while the semifinals, the final consolation rounds and championship matches were done on Thursday and Saturday.
There were six mats during all of the rounds that were on Wednesday and Friday. That changed to four mats for semifinals and the consolations, while there were two mats for the championship matches. The NSAA still did the “Parade of Champions” where the wrestlers competing in the championship matches walked out onto the floor with “We are the Champions” by Queen playing in the background.
The fans still came out, even though there were limited crowds during the four days as people were spread out in the CHI Health Center.
Higdon said he felt the state tournament was a success.
“The format may be longer. It’s not as packed and not quite the atmosphere but it’s still a championship event. We did everything we could to make it like our normal championship as we could,” Higdon said. “But I think the people would agree that it was a success.”
Grand Island coach Joey Morrison, who coached the Islanders to a third-place finish in Class A with a state champion (Brody Arrants), said even though he feels the state tournament should be three days, what Higdon did with the season and state tournament was a success.
“I thought Ron did an outstanding job and I don’t think anyone would say otherwise in facilitating this year for our schedule, and allowing us and trusting the coaches to make decisions with their athletes and giving us those freedoms in knowing we’ll keep our athletes safe. He put together another great tournament,” he said. “The three-day format is better because you get to enjoy all four classes, especially during the semifinals on Friday night. But Ron has done a phenomenal job for wrestling, so we’re blessed to have him, especially during the time of COVID.”
Higdon said he hopes this year’s format is a one-year deal as he felt the state tournament has been very successful in the regular format.
“In our regular format, we had fantastic years. In my 10 years here, we had fantastic years where we were setting records in attendance,” Higdon said. “And I think we are at a good point right now with the quality of wrestling in the state of Nebraska.”
So as I close the books on the 2020-21 season, I have to say congratulations to all the teams and individuals who made so many sacrifices during the course of the season to make sure it was done safely.
Marc Zavala covers prep wrestling for The Independent.