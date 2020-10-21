Zavala: Plumbtrees leading Fullerton in 2020

Jordan, a 6-1 junior, leads the Warrior attack with 105 kills, while McKenna, 6-0 freshman, is second with 65 with a team-high .242 hitting efficiency. McKenna leads the blocking with 31, while Jordan is second with 30.

Coach Plumbtree said there is sometimes a sibling rivalry going on as they are always competitive in wanting to do better than the other.

“There can be that sometimes on the floor. They always want to be one stat ahead of the other, especially Jordan and McKenna,” Megan said. “Jordan always asks me if she had more kills than McKenna.”

But its more than just the Plumbtrees for the Warriors. Sophomore setter Teagan Gonsior has dished out 187 set assists and leads the team with 21 ace serves. Josie Sonderup leads the defense with 57 digs, while Gonsior is second with 45.

Coach Plumbtree said Gonsior and everyone else deserves credit as well for the Warriors success.

“Teagan has stepped up very well at the setter position and is doing an amazing job,” Megan said. “She works really well with Jordan and McKenna. She is doing a great job in ace serves and on defense as well. Her quickness leads our team. And everyone else has been doing their jobs and performing well for us.”