Zavala: Sacrifices help Central City capture Class C title

While there were plenty of highs for the Bison, there were also lows just like any state tournament. Sam Moore was undefeated and No. 2 at 170 pounds, but lost two matches and didn’t leave with a medal. However, Garfield was quick to point out that Gunner Bailey, who lost his first match at districts and came back to finish third, made up for those points. The 285-pound sophomore upset two ranked wrestlers Friday to make the semifinals and finished fifth.

“Gunner not just scored points (Saturday) but he scored 13 big points for us this weekend and we won by eight,” he said. “If we don’t have Gunner down here, we’re not bringing the big trophy home. He’s wrestling a man’s weight class and he’s just getting better all the time.”

Tristan Burbach (third, 120) and Tanner Schneiderheinz (second, 152) were the other medalists for the Bison.

Most of the athletes always jump into Garfield’s arms after they win big matches, especially individual state championships. Garfield said he always cherishes those moments, but the moment when his son Drew jumped his arms after winning the 106 title was one he’ll never forget.