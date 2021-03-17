Zavala: Spring sports happening one year after it didn’t

After fall and winter athletes successfully completed their seasons, the spring sports athletes get their turn.
I’m sure a majority of those athletes are jumping with plenty of excitement, especially after not getting a chance to compete at all last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Island Senior High boys soccer coach Jeremy Jensen said he’s more than happy to see the athletes compete this year.
“It’s been 22 months since these kids have competed for their high school,” he said. “I don’t think you’ll hear anyone involved with spring sports complain about poor weather in 2021.”
From an athlete’s standpoint, GICC golfer Will Goering, who was a member of the Crusaders state title teams in 2018 and 2019, said he’s more than excited to have a season, especially since GICC didn’t have a chance to compete for its third-straight Class C title.
“It was just a huge disappointment for everyone in spring sports last year,” he said. “We’re just happy to have a chance to compete this season.”
To go along with the Crusaders missing out on a chance for a three-peat, here’s a list of a few things that we would have kept our eye on if there was a spring sports season last year:
n Giltner girls track and field team would have been a very strong contender to win their sixth-straight Class D title.
n A strong senior-laden GICC girls tennis team might have been one of the favorites to win the Class B title.
n The Northwest boys soccer team, who will now co-op with GICC and Wood River, could have a made a run at the state tournament after returning a lot of players from their 2019 state team.
n Numerous area and state records had a chance to been broken during the track season.
GISH boys track coach Montie Fyfe said he’s excited because the Islanders get a chance to compete in their new stadium. Construction on the new stadium began in January of 2019. With all that going on, they had adjusted their workout schedules during that year.
“It is a different feeling for us to have made it through two difficult seasons and now we get to practice and compete in the best high school stadium in Nebraska,” Fyfe said. “We have a locker room, training room and access to the track that gives our boys an experience that few high school athletes will ever have. Wait until we get our new scoreboard all configured, and that will be another feature to bring great entertainment to our track meets.”
Jensen said he’s excited for the Islanders to get their season started against Lincoln Southwest at 7 p.m. Thursday at GISH, especially since his son Jalen will be a part of this year’s team.
“I’ve spent 16 years looking forward to coaching my son,” he said. “Last year would have been his freshman year, and he would have been a varsity starter for us. Last year was painful not only as a coach, but also as a dad. I’m a pretty happy guy right now preparing for Thursday’s game (with Lincoln Southwest at home) – and as happy as I am, Jalen’s mom is even more excited about it.”
The Nebraska School Activities Association did some adjusting to the schedules for the postseason.
The state soccer tournament is now eight days with four games being played each day from May 11-May 17 then two championship games on May 18-19 at Morrison Stadium.
The state track meet will now be four days with Classes A and D being on May 19-20, while Classes B and C will be on May 21-22.
As of right now, state baseball will be from May 15-20, while girls tennis will be May 20-21 and boys golf will be May 25-26.
But it will still be important for teams to follow the guidelines set by their schools and their health departments. Northwest boys soccer senior Parker Janky said he talks to his teammates ever yday about it.
“We got through football and basketball season OK with little problems,” Janky said. “Our school and administration have been great about it during the entire year. We just need to continue to stay smart and stay as healthy as we can.”
Schools have set a few guidelines of how many fans can attend events.
Fyfe said the success of state basketball tournaments the past two weeks is a telling sign that we are close to getting back to normal, especially for fan attendance.
“The NSAA proved last weekend that 6,100 people can be in a building to support the state basketball teams as they compete for a championship,” he said. “That is a powerful statement on the attendance of family and fans for outdoor sporting events as we head into the spring season. We are not out of the woods yet, but the light to normalcy is shining brighter all the time.”
Many teams will get their seasons started sometime this week or next.
So with all of the spring athletes getting their chance to shine this season, Goering said he hopes everyone enjoys competing and doesn’t take anything for granted.
“We know that nothing is guaranteed,” Goering said. “I tell everyone to enjoy it and have fun being out here. We know that it can get taken away, just like it did last year.”
Marc Zavala is a sports writer at The Independent.