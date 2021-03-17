Zavala: Spring sports happening one year after it didn’t

“I’ve spent 16 years looking forward to coaching my son,” he said. “Last year would have been his freshman year, and he would have been a varsity starter for us. Last year was painful not only as a coach, but also as a dad. I’m a pretty happy guy right now preparing for Thursday’s game (with Lincoln Southwest at home) – and as happy as I am, Jalen’s mom is even more excited about it.”

The Nebraska School Activities Association did some adjusting to the schedules for the postseason.

The state soccer tournament is now eight days with four games being played each day from May 11-May 17 then two championship games on May 18-19 at Morrison Stadium.

The state track meet will now be four days with Classes A and D being on May 19-20, while Classes B and C will be on May 21-22.

As of right now, state baseball will be from May 15-20, while girls tennis will be May 20-21 and boys golf will be May 25-26.

But it will still be important for teams to follow the guidelines set by their schools and their health departments. Northwest boys soccer senior Parker Janky said he talks to his teammates ever yday about it.