Zavala: St. Paul wants to improve on 2019 finish

St. Paul had a season to remember in 2019.
The Wildcats went through the entire regular season undefeated in not only matches but in sets as well before dropping its first at the state volleyball tournament, on their way to a state runner-up finish.
St. Paul will have the ability to duplicate that success this season as the Wildcats lost only two seniors off of last year’s 35-1 season. This year’s squad has 12 letterwinners including eight seniors and five players that have started the past three years.
That has coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks, who has a 497-127 career record, excited for the upcoming season.
“It’s already been a fun year in practice so far,” he said. “We’re able to practice at a very high level with having that many letterwinners back. We have a lot of starters back but also have a lot of reserves back. We’ve been able to go 6-on-6 in some drills and they’ve been competitive and that will make everybody better going forward.”
Junior setter Olivia Poppert guided the offense in 2019 with 950 assists.
Two-time All-Heartland Super Squad libero Paige Lukasiewicz led the defense with 439 digs and already has the Class C-1 career record with 1,741. Josie Jakubowski, another All-Heartland Super Squad member who led the Wildcats with 309 kills, also returns, as does Noel Roan, Teegan Hansel, Jenna Jakubowski, Abby Elstermeier and others that should have the Wildcats contending for a title.
“We have three seniors (Paige, Josie, Noel) that have started for us since they were freshmen and they are really the anchors of our serve receive,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “You add Olivia, who will be a three-year starter at setter for us, she can make any slightly arrant pass better. We have a great first and second contact on the ball. You want the ball in her hands when the game is on the line.
“Then you add Teegan, who you might not notice out there but you look at the stat sheet and she would be our leading attacker. She can hit it to the left and right out of the middle and hits her spots very well. And I look for Abby, Jenna as well as Ashlyn Lukasiewicz and others to be great roles players for us.”
While St. Paul will be one of the favorites to compete for the C-1 title this year, Koehn-Fairbanks feels C-1 will be loaded with Wahoo, Kearney Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran and many others.
“I think C-1 is going to be the most competitive it probably has ever been,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.
“There are so many good teams. I think when the substate matches get released after subdistricts, there’s a good chance all eight matches will have 16 great teams competing for trips to state.”
With that in mind, here is a list of what else to watch for in the area this season.
Grand Island CC, Hastings St. Cecilia back up in C-1
Also put Class C-2 state champion Grand Island Central Catholic and C-2 runner-up Hastings St. Cecilia back into that Class C-1 mix and it is about as loaded and deep as it could get. Both the Crusaders and Hawkettes have a good core returning. GICC coach Sharon Zavala, who is going into her 46th season, lost seven seniors off of last year’s team, but does return senior libero Haily Asche, junior middle blocker Chloe Cloud, sophomore hitter Gracie Woods and has other young players that should get better during the course of the year. That should make GICC a threat in C-1.
St. Cecila, meanwhile, will have a new coach with Kelan Schumacher, who replaces long-time coach Alan VanCura. Like the Crusaders, the Hawkettes lost a strong senior class, but do return a good core as well, including Katherine Hamburger, Addi Kirkegaard, Erin Sheehy and Jill Parr.
Other new coaches
Schumacher isn’t the only coach that will be replacing a long-time mentor. There will be a new coach for Grand Island Senior High. Marcus Ehrke takes over for Bill Root, who retired from his post last year after 40 years, including the past 19 years at GISH. Ehrke comes in after guiding Sidney to the state volleyball tournament last year.
Other new coaches in the area include Palmer’s Shelbea Mamot, Ord’s Riley Smith and Burwell’s Whitney Wurst.
Magic No. 20 for Northwest?
Isn’t that the question for the Northwest volleyball team every year? Can the Vikings do enough to get back to the state tournament, this time for the 20th straight season? If Northwest can accomplish that feat, it will be tied for third for the longest streak of state tournament appearances with Bellevue West (1987-2006) and Lincoln Pius X (1995-2014). Although Northwest did lose Whitney Brown and Lauren Hauser to graduation, but returns a strong nucleus with Macey Bosard, Ellie Apfel, Rylie McNelis and others that will make the Vikings a team to watch out for in Class B in 2020 and make another trip to the state volleyball tournament.
No switching sides after sets
There will be a change in volleyball this season. In the past, the teams would switch sides after each set and flip a coin for what side they would be on for the third set in a best 2-of-3 format or for the fifth in a best 3-of -5. This season, the teams will stay on their side for the entire match because with everything going on with the COVID-19.
With that in mind, will we get the season done the right way?
That seems to be the question on everyones minds right now, especially with the Big Ten and Pac 12 postponing their fall sports to the spring. Right now, the Nebraska School Activities Association is planning on going forward with fall sports. Can we finish the season? We’ll find out.
Also, Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball previews will be in Sunday’s edition, while Grand Island Senior High and Heartland Lutheran will be in Monday’s.
Marc Zavala covers prep volleyball for The Independent.