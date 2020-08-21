Zavala: St. Paul wants to improve on 2019 finish

“We have three seniors (Paige, Josie, Noel) that have started for us since they were freshmen and they are really the anchors of our serve receive,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “You add Olivia, who will be a three-year starter at setter for us, she can make any slightly arrant pass better. We have a great first and second contact on the ball. You want the ball in her hands when the game is on the line.

“Then you add Teegan, who you might not notice out there but you look at the stat sheet and she would be our leading attacker. She can hit it to the left and right out of the middle and hits her spots very well. And I look for Abby, Jenna as well as Ashlyn Lukasiewicz and others to be great roles players for us.”

While St. Paul will be one of the favorites to compete for the C-1 title this year, Koehn-Fairbanks feels C-1 will be loaded with Wahoo, Kearney Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran and many others.

“I think C-1 is going to be the most competitive it probably has ever been,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.

“There are so many good teams. I think when the substate matches get released after subdistricts, there’s a good chance all eight matches will have 16 great teams competing for trips to state.”