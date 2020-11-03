Zavala's thoughts and picks for state volleyball

I’m sure everyone is expecting a Wahoo-St. Paul final on Saturday. Sure, both teams are undefeated entering the tournament. Not so fast. This is a very competitive class with a lot of outstanding teams. Kearney Catholic is very balanced with a great setter, while Lincoln Lutheran is the defending champion with some good role players back, Columbus Lakeview has played one of the better schedules in C-1 and been very successful, Broken Bow has won 27 of their last 28 matches, Syracuse comes into state with one loss and Adams Central isn’t a team to look past. Look for some competitive matches all three days, especially in the semifinals on Friday. But I will still say both Wahoo and St. Paul will find a way to make it to Saturday and play for the title. It should be a great match. But in the end, I feel the Warriors, led by Mya Larsen and USC recruit Elle Glock, will be too much for St. Paul as they will capture their third state title in four years.