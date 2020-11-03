Zavala's thoughts and picks for state volleyball

Well, we made it this far.
After much discussion for most of the spring and summer on whether or not the volleyball season was even going to happen because of COVID-19, it’s been a great season for all the teams across Nebraska.
That’s especially true for the 48 teams that will be competing this week at the state volleyball tournament.
There’s even a few teams who were quarantined during the season and still found a way to make it to Lincoln.
Congrats to all the teams for making this far and to the Nebraska Schools Activities Association for making the season happen.
But, there’s still one more week of the season left and I have a feeling the state tournament is going to be one that the players, coaches and fans who can attend will remember.
Here is what I think is going to happen:
Class A
This should be an interesting class. Elkhorn South comes into this field as the top seed at 27-1, while both defending state champion Papillion-LaVista South and Lincoln Pius X were preseason ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today poll at No. 9 and No. 25 respectively and Papillion-LaVista returns a lot of their players that got upset in the first round at state last year. Look for some dandy semifinal matches Friday night. But I expect Elkhorn South and Papillion-LaVista South to find a way to make the finals with the Titans coming away with their second straight title.
First Round
Elkhorn South over North Platte 3-0
Papillion-LaVista over Lincoln Southwest 3-1
Papillion-LaVista South over Bellevue West 3-0
Lincoln Pius X over Millard West, 3-0
Semifinals
Elkhorn South over Papillion-LaVista, 3-2
Papillion-LaVista South over Lincoln Pius X, 3-1
Championship
Papillion-LaVista South over Elkhorn South, 3-2
Sleeper: Millard West
Class B
Omaha Skutt has been the best team in Class B this season and I don’t think that will change this weekend. But there are a lot of very talented players to watch in this class. Skutt’s Lindsey Krause, Alison Gray, Shayla McCormick and Abby Schomers, along with Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein, Norris’ Maisie Boesiger and York’s Masa Scheierman to name a few. Despite all that, I feel Skutt, who was preseason ranked No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today poll, wins its sixth-straight championship with little problems.
First round
Skutt over Northwest 3-0
Waverly over Ashland-Greenwood, 3-0
Norris over Aurora, 3-1
Elkhorn over York, 3-1
Semifinals
Skutt over Waverly, 3-0
Norris over Elkhorn, 3-2
Championship
Skutt over Norris 3-0.
Sleeper: York
Class C-1
I’m sure everyone is expecting a Wahoo-St. Paul final on Saturday. Sure, both teams are undefeated entering the tournament. Not so fast. This is a very competitive class with a lot of outstanding teams. Kearney Catholic is very balanced with a great setter, while Lincoln Lutheran is the defending champion with some good role players back, Columbus Lakeview has played one of the better schedules in C-1 and been very successful, Broken Bow has won 27 of their last 28 matches, Syracuse comes into state with one loss and Adams Central isn’t a team to look past. Look for some competitive matches all three days, especially in the semifinals on Friday. But I will still say both Wahoo and St. Paul will find a way to make it to Saturday and play for the title. It should be a great match. But in the end, I feel the Warriors, led by Mya Larsen and USC recruit Elle Glock, will be too much for St. Paul as they will capture their third state title in four years.
First round
Wahoo over Adams Central 3-0
Columbus Lakeview over Syracuse 3-1
St. Paul over Broken Bow 3-1
Kearney Catholic over Lincoln Lutheran 3-2
Semifinals
Wahoo over Columbus Lakeview 3-1
St. Paul over Kearney Catholic 3-2
Championship
Wahoo over St. Paul 3-2.
Sleeper: Lincoln Lutheran
Class C-2
After finishing third in last year’s state tournament, Lutheran High Northeast entered the season as the team to beat in C-2. So far, they’ve proven that as they enter the state tournament with a 33-1 record. But Overton has competed quite well in C-2 after coming up from D-1 this year. Norfolk Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Clarkson-Leigh and others have put together strong seasons as well. And Superior has one of the best athletes in the state, regardless of class, in Shayla Meyer. But I still look for Lutheran High NE to get the job done this week.
First round
Lutheran High NE over Centennial, 3-0
Howells-Dodge over Clarkson-Leigh, 3-2
Overton over Guardian Angels CC, 3-1
Norfolk Catholic over Superior, 3-2
Semifinals
Lutheran High NE over Howells-Dodge, 3-0
Overton over Norfolk Catholic, 3-2
Championship
Lutheran High NE over Overton, 3-1
Sleeper: Superior.
Class D-1
Pleasanton and BDS appear to be on a collision course in the championship on Saturday. But Pleasanton might have an easier time to get to the finals than BDS does. Hartington Cedar Catholic and Fremont Bergan always plays a challenging schedule that gets them prepared. I do think BDS, who moved up after winning D-2 the past two years, will reach the final but I think Pleasanton finally gets that elusive state championship in volleyball. They have almost all of their players back from last year’s third-place team and many of those same players were on their undefeated state basketball championship team.
First round
Pleasanton over Johnson-Brock, 3-0
Mead over South Platte, 3-0
BDS over Hartington CC 3-1
Bergan over Amherst 3-0
Semifinal
Pleasanton over Mead, 3-0
BDS over Bergan, 3-2
Championship
Pleasanton over BDS, 3-2.
Sleeper: Hartington CC
Class D-2
After winning D-1 last year, Diller-Odell dropped down to D-2 this year and has not missed a beat. They come into state tournament losing only one match and that was to Falls City Sacred Heart, who they have played numerous times during the season. That Falls City Sacred Heart-Humphrey St. Francis match looks very intriguing and look for the winner of that match to give Diller-Odell all they want in the semis on Friday. CWC and Wynot looks interesting too. Should be an interesting class to watch but I think Diller-Odell comes away with that state title.
First Round
Diller-Odell over Neb. Christian 3-0
Humphrey SF over Falls City SH, 3-2
CWC over Wynot, 3-2
MHC over Mullen 3-0.
Semifinals
Diller-Odell over Humphrey SF, 3-2
CWC over MHC, 3-0.
Championship
Diller-Odell over CWC, 3-2.
Sleeper: Falls City Sacred Heart
