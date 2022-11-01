Zavala's thoughts and predictions for state volleyball

Another state volleyball tournament is set to get under way at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This is going to be a very interesting tournament I feel like.

All six state champions are back but only four can defend titles as Lincoln Lutheran, the winner of Class C-1, dropped down to C-2, and Howells-Dodge, who captured D-1, is in D-2.

There will be so many story lines and a lot of interesting matches during the next four days.

Here is what I’m predicting to happen in Lincoln.

Class A

During the early to middle part of the season, it looked like it looked like Class A was going to be very wide open.

But Papillion-LaVista South appears to be the team as they have been impressive, especially after their performance in the nationally televised GEICO Volleyball Invitational a few weeks ago.

But other teams look to be in the hunt, namely Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Papillion-LaVista, Millard West and Omaha Westside.

But I look for the Titans to capture their third state title in four years when the state tournament comes to a close Saturday.

First round

Papillion-LaVista South over Omaha Marian, 3-0.

Lincoln East over Papillion-LaVista, 3-2

Lincoln Southwest over Millard West, 3-1

Omaha Westside over Gretna, 3-2

Semifinals

Papillion-LaVista South over Lincoln East, 3-0

Lincoln Southwest over Omaha Westside, 3-2

Championship

Papillion-LaVista South over Lincoln Southwest, 3-1

Sleeper: Millard West

Class B

It appears we are headed to an Elkhorn North-Omaha Skutt collision course in the Class B final Saturday.

Now don’t get me wrong. The other teams in Class B have put together good seasons too, especially Bennington, Norris and Seward.

But I’ll say those two teams will meet in the finals on Saturday.

The final will be a good one, but I think Omaha Skutt finds a way to win its eighth-straight championship.

First round

Elkhorn North over Northwest, 3-0

Bennington over Seward, 3-1

Omaha Skutt over Waverly, 3-0

Norris over Sidney, 3-0

Semifinals

Elkhorn North over Bennington, 3-1

Omaha Skutt over Norris, 3-0

Championship

Omaha Skutt over Elkhorn North, 3-2

Sleeper: Waverly

Class C-1

If you were to play this particular bracket more than once, I would guarantee the results would be pretty much different each time. That’s how wide open this class is. This bracket has a little bit of everything. You have experience, youth, tradition, newcomers, powerful hitters, great setters and more.

North Bend Central has been the top team all season long. They know how to win with many of the players being part of their success of three-straight basketball championships. Adams Central has the talent to give them a lot of trouble in the opening round, especially after almost upsetting Grand Island Central Catholic in subdistricts last week and beating a very good Pierce team in district finals.

Minden and Malcolm have young squads that have done very well this year, Douglas County West is in their first state tournament, Gothenburg is in their second consecutive tourney and GICC and Kearney Catholic have traditions on their sides.

This will be a fun class to watch, but I think GICC will find a way to come out of a very tough C-1 field and give coach Sharon Zavala her 11th state championship.

First Round

North Bend Central over Adams Central, 3-2

Gothenburg over Malcolm, 3-2

Minden over Douglas County West, 3-1

Grand Island CC over Kearney Catholic, 3-1

Semifinals

Gothenburg over North Bend Central 3-2

Grand Island CC over Minden, 3-1

Championship

Grand Island CC over Gothenburg 3-2

Sleeper: Adams Central

Class C-2

Lincoln Lutheran has put together one dominant season. I think if you put them in Class C-1, the Warriors would more than likely win their second straight title in the class and would be very competitive in both A and B.

There are other good teams in C-2 that have put together strong seasons like defending champion Oakland-Craig, Archbishop Bergan, Clarkson/Leigh and others.

I just think Lincoln Lutheran will be too much for the other teams in Class C-2, but we’ll see what happens.

First Round

Lincoln Lutheran over Bayard, 3-0

Oakland-Craig over Southwest, 3-0

Archbishop Bergan over Clarkson-Leigh, 3-2

Amherst over Cross County, 3-1

Semifinals

Lincoln Lutheran over Oakland-Craig 3-0

Archbishop Bergan over Amherst, 3-0

Championship

Lincoln Lutheran over Archbishop Bergan, 3-0

Sleeper: Clarkson-Leigh

Class D-1

Many people probably would have marked Norfolk Catholic as the state champion during most of the season.

But losses to Pierce in the Mid-States Conference final and to Hartington Cedar Catholic in subdistricts have opened some eyes a little bit.

Lots of good teams in this class, but I still see Norfolk Catholic finding a way to win the title.

First Round

Norfolk Catholic over Nebraska Christian, 3-1

BDS over SEM, 3-1

Hartington Cedar Catholic over Cambridge, 3-1

MHC over Meridian, 3-2

Semifinals

Norfolk Catholic over BDS, 3-1

Hartington Cedar Catholic over MHC, 3-2

Championship

Norfolk Catholic over Hartington CC, 3-2

Sleeper: Nebraska Christian.

Class D-2

Maybe not as deep as Class C-1, but this class has a chance to be fun to watch as well.

You have Class D-1 defending champion Howells-Dodge and last year’s D-2 champ Falls City Sacred Heart competing as well as many other teams that have put together some strong seasons.

I look for Shelton and Diller-Odell to be dandy of a match and look for some interesting semifinals Friday morning.

Tough to call here but I’ll give the edge to Shelton to bring home its first-ever state championship.

First round

Howells-Dodge over Stuart, 3-0

Shelton over Diller-Odell, 3-2

Overton over St. Mary’s 3-0

Humphrey St. Francis over Falls City Sacred Heart, 3-2

Semifinals

Shelton over Howells-Dodge, 3-2

Overton over Humphrey St. Francis, 3-1

Championship

Shelton over Overton, 3-2

Sleeper: Diller-Odell.

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.