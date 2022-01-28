Hixson to retire from coaching volleyball at Aurora

After coaching volleyball for 27 years, Lois Hixson is deciding to call it a career.

Hixson, who has spent the previous 16 seasons as the Aurora volleyball coach, made her decision to retire from coaching Thursday.

In her time as the Huskies coach, Hixson compiled a 349-198 record. Before Aurora, Hixson coached at Chambers High School for 11 seasons. Her career coaching record is 517-265.

Hixson was an assistant for three years and then became the head coach in 2006 after longtime coach Lana Wilken retired. She said she didn’t plan on coaching volleyball when she first came to Aurora.

“I came here for the business position and didn’t think I would get into coaching after my time at Chambers. But Lana found out that I had some coaching experience so I worked with her for three years before she retired,” Hixson said. “After that, I didn’t think I needed to be a head coach. But I signed on for 10 years but decided to go on for 16 years. I’m glad I did because it’s been enjoyable.’