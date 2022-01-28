Hixson to retire from coaching volleyball at Aurora

After coaching volleyball for 27 years, Lois Hixson is deciding to call it a career.
Hixson, who has spent the previous 16 seasons as the Aurora volleyball coach, made her decision to retire from coaching Thursday.
In her time as the Huskies coach, Hixson compiled a 349-198 record. Before Aurora, Hixson coached at Chambers High School for 11 seasons. Her career coaching record is 517-265.
Hixson was an assistant for three years and then became the head coach in 2006 after longtime coach Lana Wilken retired. She said she didn’t plan on coaching volleyball when she first came to Aurora.
“I came here for the business position and didn’t think I would get into coaching after my time at Chambers. But Lana found out that I had some coaching experience so I worked with her for three years before she retired,” Hixson said. “After that, I didn’t think I needed to be a head coach. But I signed on for 10 years but decided to go on for 16 years. I’m glad I did because it’s been enjoyable.’
During her tenure, the Huskies won three Central Conference Tournament titles, qualified for eight state tournaments as well as reaching the state semifinals twice in 2006 and 2008. Aurora finished fourth in 2008.
She was also part of the NSAA’s “50 Years in the Making” contributor award during last fall’s state championships as part of the 50-year anniversary of Nebraska high school volleyball.
Hixson said she enjoyed her time coaching volleyball for the Huskies. She was able to coach her three daughters — Kaci, Kori and Kiley — during that tenure.
“It’s been a good community with good working student-athletes. I’ve had some amazing assistant coaches and all those pieces just fit together just nicely,” Hixson said.
“The biggest accomplishment from coaching is molding young athletes into being the best they can be in their own individual future. Most of them have gone on to do great things in their own personal careers. That’s rewarding.”
To close out her coaching career, Hixson will coach in this summer’s Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Match, which features a few of the best seniors around Nebraska that graduated from the 2021-22 school year, on July 26 at Lincoln North Star High School.
It’s the second time she’s been selected to be a coach in the All-Star match as she was an assistant coach back in 2010.
Hixson said she’s excited about that opportunity.