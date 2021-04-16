Des Moines snapps Tri-City's streak

KEARNEY – For the first time since March 14, Tri-City exited the ice to head to a celebration-free postgame locker room.
Des Moines used three unanswered goals in the second period to hand the Storm a 4-3 setback Friday at the Viaero Center.
That snapped Tri-City’s eight-game winning streak and allowed Fargo to move into a tie with the Storm atop the Western Conference, although Tri-City has played five fewer games and did clinch a playoff berth.
“I don’t know if we earned it,” Storm head coach Anthony Noreen said of the loss. “I don’t know if we deserved it. You’ve been in those situations with this team before where you felt it was going to be our night and we were going to find a way to get it done. (Des Moines) probably deserved that one.”
One of the biggest differences from the winning streak was the injury list. Tri-City had six players out with injuries, including Carter Mazur (44 points in 46 games), Rhett Pitlick (34 points in 43 games) and Mark Estapa (31 points in 45 games).
“Obviously the lineup wasn’t the same,” Noreen said. “What we would have liked to have seen was maybe some of the guys who haven’t got the ice time they would have liked all year, those guys need to step up. Obviously with guys like Mazur, Estapa, Pitlick and (defenseman Guillaume) Richard – the guys who are out, they play major minutes for us. We just need to be better, need to step up and need to own the moment.”
Richard is gone playing for Team Canada in the U18 worlds.
“Hopefully we play long enough to get him back,” Noreen said. “The others, a lot of it is preventative and some bumps and bruises. Some guys (should return) next week, some guys hopefully we get to the playoff.
“But it’s that time. As many games as we’ve played in so few days, it’s bound to happen due to an attrition thing.”
Tri-City (30-14-2-1) got off to an encouraging start.
Inside the left circle, Kieran Cebrian dropped a pass back to Victor Czerneckianair, who took one stride to his right and fired a shot past Des Moines goalkeeper Remington Keopple 6:27 into the first period.
Things changed in the second period.
The Buccaneers tied it up at 1:35 off a Storm turnover behind its net. Killian Kiecker-Olson took advantage to lift a shot over the right shoulder of Storm netminder Todd Scott.
Alex Laferriere gave Des Moines at 2-1 lead at 7:40. He was able to move in and get to a puck in front of the crease after a shot has bounced off the skates of a Buccaneer stationed in that area.
Laferriere struck again, this time with a transition goal at 10:27 to force Tri-City to face a two-goal deficit.
“I thought that lull in that second period where we got away from playing our game was the difference,” Noreen said.
The Storm’s power-play unit cut that in half before the second intermission. Defenseman Conner Hutchinson got to a loose puck in the slot and sent it into the back of the net at 17:34.
That score was set up by defenseman Isac Jonsson, who was able to stretch to get to a clearing attempt just before it reached the blue line to keep the puck in the Bucs’ defensive zone.
“It was nice to cut it to one and with this team we feel like we’ve always got a fighting chance,” Noreen said.
Zach Urdhal scored 15 seconds into a power-play opportunity to give Des Moines a key insurance goal at 10:13 of the third period.
Tri-City received a spark of life when Jonsson took a pass from Cole O’Hara for a 1-timer from the left circle with 3:10 remaining to close the gap to 4-3.
The Storm pulled Scott for an extra attacker with 90 seconds left, but that advantage evaporated when Ben Schoen was sent to the penalty box for slashing with 40 seconds remaining.
Storm Watch
Tri-City’s longest winning streaks in team history were 10-game stretches in the 2003-04 and 2014-15 seasons. … The teams continue a rare 3-game weekend series at one site Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Friday’s meeting was the first Storm-Buccaneers game in Kearney in 523 days. “It’s a great warm-up for playoffs,” Noreen said. “If you lose Game 1, are you going to feel sorry for yourself or are you going to have a short memory, take care of your body, get some sleep, get a good stretch and make sure you take care of yourself? Because two weeks from tomorrow would be a do-or-die game.” …Second-year Des Moines head coach Peter Mannino was a goaltender on Tri-City’s 2003-04 Anderson Cup-winning team.