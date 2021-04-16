Des Moines snapps Tri-City's streak

“I thought that lull in that second period where we got away from playing our game was the difference,” Noreen said.

The Storm’s power-play unit cut that in half before the second intermission. Defenseman Conner Hutchinson got to a loose puck in the slot and sent it into the back of the net at 17:34.

That score was set up by defenseman Isac Jonsson, who was able to stretch to get to a clearing attempt just before it reached the blue line to keep the puck in the Bucs’ defensive zone.

“It was nice to cut it to one and with this team we feel like we’ve always got a fighting chance,” Noreen said.

Zach Urdhal scored 15 seconds into a power-play opportunity to give Des Moines a key insurance goal at 10:13 of the third period.

Tri-City received a spark of life when Jonsson took a pass from Cole O’Hara for a 1-timer from the left circle with 3:10 remaining to close the gap to 4-3.

The Storm pulled Scott for an extra attacker with 90 seconds left, but that advantage evaporated when Ben Schoen was sent to the penalty box for slashing with 40 seconds remaining.

Storm Watch

Tri-City’s longest winning streaks in team history were 10-game stretches in the 2003-04 and 2014-15 seasons. … The teams continue a rare 3-game weekend series at one site Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Friday’s meeting was the first Storm-Buccaneers game in Kearney in 523 days. “It’s a great warm-up for playoffs,” Noreen said. “If you lose Game 1, are you going to feel sorry for yourself or are you going to have a short memory, take care of your body, get some sleep, get a good stretch and make sure you take care of yourself? Because two weeks from tomorrow would be a do-or-die game.” …Second-year Des Moines head coach Peter Mannino was a goaltender on Tri-City’s 2003-04 Anderson Cup-winning team.

