Power play pushes Storm past Stampede

“You got the feeling on our bench now that every time we get (a power play), we have a chance to put one in the net.”

Tri-City entered the game fifth in the United States Hockey League on the power play by converting 22.1% of its chances.

Noreen said having the right personnel in the right spots and the players’ coachability in Thibodeau’s system have played parts in the PP unit’s improvement.

There is also one other big factor.

“I think the biggest thing is the five guys on the ice got outworked before,” Noreen said. “You’re the five guys out there for a reason, but if you don’t outwork them, you’re not going to get your chances. …

“It’s been five really skilled guys, but they’ve also been working.”

Estapa said: “We’re sticking to the process. Staying sharp in practices translates to the games.”

Trailing 1-0, Sioux Falls quickly got a pair of goals from its second line to go up 2-1 early in the second. Tyler Haskins scored off a Cole Sillinger assist 19 seconds into the period, then the duo switched roles with Sillinger scoring 34 seconds later.