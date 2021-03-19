Power play pushes Storm past Stampede

KEARNEY — A strong start to the third period helped Tri-City erase the aftereffects of a rough start to the second on Friday.
The Storm converted on a power-play opportunity 2:09 into the third with Mark Estapa scoring the game-winner in a 4-3 victory over Sioux Falls.
The Stampede struck twice in the first 53 seconds of the second but were hurt after being called by a penalty 24 seconds after the second intermission.
Estapa banged home a rebound on the man advantage for his 10th goal of the season.
“It starts out with a good draw,” said the 19-year-old Michigan recruit. “Coach drew up some good plays to work the back door and (Ben Schoen) got the puck from (Rhett Pitlick) there and made a nice play.
“Our power play is huge. To score on a power play every night is something we have to do to have success. It’s a big goal in a big moment.”
That was the only power-play score of the game with both teams receiving four opportunities.
“In this time of year, there’s not many chances 5-on-5,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “I think (assistant) coach (Troy) Thibodeau has done an unbelievable job with that power play. You look 15, 20 games into the season, we were near the bottom and it’s been probably our biggest weapon lately along with our kill, which has also been good.
“You got the feeling on our bench now that every time we get (a power play), we have a chance to put one in the net.”
Tri-City entered the game fifth in the United States Hockey League on the power play by converting 22.1% of its chances.
Noreen said having the right personnel in the right spots and the players’ coachability in Thibodeau’s system have played parts in the PP unit’s improvement.
There is also one other big factor.
“I think the biggest thing is the five guys on the ice got outworked before,” Noreen said. “You’re the five guys out there for a reason, but if you don’t outwork them, you’re not going to get your chances. …
“It’s been five really skilled guys, but they’ve also been working.”
Estapa said: “We’re sticking to the process. Staying sharp in practices translates to the games.”
Trailing 1-0, Sioux Falls quickly got a pair of goals from its second line to go up 2-1 early in the second. Tyler Haskins scored off a Cole Sillinger assist 19 seconds into the period, then the duo switched roles with Sillinger scoring 34 seconds later.
“This is just them,” Noreen said. “We’ve seen this from this team for four years. They’re a dangerous team, and if you fall asleep for a second, they can sting you. For whatever reason, this matchup for all four seasons that I’ve been here, any time we get away from our identity for a split second, the puck seems to go into the net every single time.
“There’s not another team in the league we can say that about. But it’s a good thing. It holds you accountable and makes you know you have to be dialed in mentally and physically every single time you play them.”
The teams combined for five goals in the second period to end up tied at 3.
After regaining the lead in the third, Noreen said goaltender Todd Scott had a couple big saves down the stretch and winning a scramble in front of the net while on the penalty kill proved the Storm wasn’t going to be denied a win.
“It’s winning time,” he said. “No matter what the sport is and no matter who the athlete is, this time is about winning. It might be winning ugly, it might be pretty – probably not going to be – but everyone’s got to be on board.”
Tri-City (24-13-2-1) moved within three points of Western Conference-leading Fargo with two games in hand.
“We’re buzzing right now,” Estapa said. “We want to keep this going.”
Storm Watch
Kiernan Cebrian scored for the second night in a row after only recording one goal in his first 29 games with the Storm. … Adam Klapka – a 6-foot-8 forward from Prague, Czech Republic – and Caden Villegas each scored his eighth goal of the season for Tri-City. … The teams meet up again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. to wrap up Tri-City’s three-game weekend home stand. The Storm now is 2-2-1-0 in the season series with Sioux Falls.