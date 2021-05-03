Miller: Tri-City won’t hang its heads

The Tri-City Storm saw its bid to win a Clark Cup end early.
The Storm was edged out by Fargo in a best-of-3 Western Conference semifinal series when the Force won the final two games.
Following the Game 3 loss, Storm players shared hugs and tears on their way to the locker room.
But head coach Anthony Noreen said the team should be anything but disappointed about its season.
“This team has nothing to hang their heads about,” he said. “This group is as special of a group as I’ve been around. The stuff they’ve been through and endured this year with obviously COVID and everything else that happened from outside, these guys stuck together. They became a family.
“The purpose of this level is to come in, get better, make brothers for life, be better for when you move onto the next level. And I have no doubt that this team sitting in there (the locker room) will do that.”
Tri-City has been a consistent contender in the west under Noreen. It was again this year.
“I think us and Fargo are the only teams who have been in the last four playoffs,” he said. “We’ve never sold at the deadline to get players for the following year. We’ve been buyers every year.”
When Noreen talks about this season, you quickly get a sense of pride that the Storm claimed the regular season Western Division championship with “its” guys.
“In a year in which we could have taken a bunch of players from the CHL (Canadian Hockey League), major junior, we decided not to,” he said. “We stuck with our guys.
“In a year in which a lot of teams got guys from college that were their leading scorers from the year before back, we didn’t. In a year in which a lot of guys from different leagues came in, this was the team we built. Other teams got 12 or 13 players that might not have been here without COVID.
“This is the group we built, this is the group we stuck together, they grinded, they bought in — they did everything we asked them to do. It’s a shame they came up short because we feel like they deserve better.”
But the 2020-21 edition of the Storm will have a Western Conference championship banner to its name at the Viaero Center.
“They deserve something special as part of their legacy,” Noreen said. “Their legacy will be that banner that sits in the rafters here, but more so the brotherhood that they developed inside that locker room. It’s something special, and it’ll never be broken. These guys will be part of that forever.
“They’ll be proud Tri-City Storm alum, no different than the guys who were watching these games as if they were their own these last couple of days because this is a special place.”
With players signed to top collegiate programs around the nation and several listed among projected National Hockey League draft picks, it was another talented group.
“There hasn’t been a place in junior hockey the last two years outside the U.S. national program that’s had more guys drafted to the NHL than us, and I would expect that trend to continue this year,” Noreen said.
“We’re a development first program, and not only did our guys develop into great hockey players but they’re unbelievable human beings. To me, that’s on them. We’re lucky to be part of it.”
The coach said that while this was a memorable year because of a special, close-knit team, it was also rewarding because of the people in the stands.
“The support we got from the fans this year is the most special thing I’ve experience in hockey,” Noreen said. “The job (vice president of business operations) Mike Lucas and our front office did...if our organization — this has nothing to do with the hockey side — doesn’t win organization of the year in the USHL, I’d be highly disappointed because the way (the business side) navigated this and the fan support we had and being safe and healthy was unbelievable.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent