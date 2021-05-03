Miller: Tri-City won’t hang its heads

“In a year in which we could have taken a bunch of players from the CHL (Canadian Hockey League), major junior, we decided not to,” he said. “We stuck with our guys.

“In a year in which a lot of teams got guys from college that were their leading scorers from the year before back, we didn’t. In a year in which a lot of guys from different leagues came in, this was the team we built. Other teams got 12 or 13 players that might not have been here without COVID.

“This is the group we built, this is the group we stuck together, they grinded, they bought in — they did everything we asked them to do. It’s a shame they came up short because we feel like they deserve better.”

But the 2020-21 edition of the Storm will have a Western Conference championship banner to its name at the Viaero Center.

“They deserve something special as part of their legacy,” Noreen said. “Their legacy will be that banner that sits in the rafters here, but more so the brotherhood that they developed inside that locker room. It’s something special, and it’ll never be broken. These guys will be part of that forever.