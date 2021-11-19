Special teams spark Storm’s 10-2 rout of Bucs

Kieran Cebrian, Lleyton Roed, Aiden Dubinsky and Drew Montgomery also scored in the Storm’s six-goal third period. … Fourteen Tri-City players recorded points in the rout, which was one goal shy of tying the team record. … Giving up two goals caused Sergeev’s league-leading goals against average jump from 1.22 to 1.30. He also tops the USHL in wins (9) and save percentage (.947) …Tri-City’s longest winning streaks in team history were 10-game stretches in the 2003-04 and 2014-15 seasons. Last spring Des Moines snapped an 8-game win streak by the Storm. …The teams meet up again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. to cap off the Storm’s four-game homestand. That will be followed by a season-high seven-game road swing. Noreen said it will be a dangerous rematch for his team: “I know what we would be like if that happened to us. That’s a well-coached team and one of the best teams in the league. They have some elite players, and they’re going to want to answer back. They’re going to give us everything they have tomorrow night, and we’re going to have to be better, bottom line.”