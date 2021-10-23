Sioux Falls hands Storm setback

The effort of the PK unit was a bright spot in the loss.

“I thought the PK was excellent tonight,” Noreen said. “I thought that was the best we’ve been on the PK. Having said that, having to kill three in the third – especially one with four minutes left – you’re going to the well too many times.”

Now the coach wants to see how the Storm responds from the disappointing weekend.

“I think it’s going to be telling for all of us,” he said. “We always talk about whether we win or whether we lose, our job come Monday is to get better at the things we need to get better at. There are some things we clearly need to sharpen up on, so let’s not look at this weekend. Let’s look ahead on Monday and Tuesday, and let’s be ready come Friday night.”

Storm Watch

Tri-City won last season’s series with the Stampede 5-2-1. … Wilmer’s four goals is second on the team behind Gavin Brindley’s five. … Tri-City entered the game 2-0-0-0 at home while Sioux Falls was 0-3-0-0 in away games. …The teams were a combined 0-for-9 on the power play. …The Storm plays a home-and-home series against Omaha next weekend. Friday’s game is at Ralston Arena while Viaero Center hosts Saturday’s contest.

